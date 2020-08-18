Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.

TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.000304635 ordinary shares the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 17(th) August 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- ------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 5,448,507 4.22829% ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- Total 5,448,507 4.22829% ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 143 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 54 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 135 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 30 202.75 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,300 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 500 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 42 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 3,042 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 12,412 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 20 201.67 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- N/A ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ N/A ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ N/A ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------- ------------------------- N/A --------------------- ------- ------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ----------------------------------------------------------- N/A ----------------------------------------------------------- Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Date of disclosure 18(th) August 2020 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Contact name Lionel Colaco ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ Telephone number 020 33956098 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which N/A connected ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------ If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note N/A 10) ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------