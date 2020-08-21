Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:23am EDT
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                20(th) August 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                5,791,823  4.49472% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  5,791,823  4.49472% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,900                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             8,400                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,900                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             5,700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            11,100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             8,600                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            54,700                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,800                   203.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  -----------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-21-20 1022ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
10:23aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc -3-
DJ
10:23aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc -2-
DJ
10:23aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/20WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc -2-
DJ
08/20WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/18WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Research Network partners with Metabiota to expand..
PU
08/18WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
08/17WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/17Most U.S. employers planning raises, bonuses for 2021, Willis Towers Watson s..
GL
08/14WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 316 M - -
Net income 2020 1 063 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 26 042 M 26 042 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 229,85 $
Last Close Price 202,10 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.08%26 038
AON PLC-5.42%45 637
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.11.70%20 367
BROWN & BROWN, INC.15.98%12 950
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED2.01%2 187
EHEALTH, INC.-27.31%1 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group