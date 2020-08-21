Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc

TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.000304635 ordinary shares the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 20(th) August 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- ------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 5,791,823 4.49472% ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- Total 5,791,823 4.49472% ------------------------------------- --------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,900 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 600 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 8,400 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,900 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 5,700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 11,100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 400 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 8,600 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 100 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 54,700 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,800 203.11 -------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-21-20 1022ET