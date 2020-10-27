Log in
Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc

10/27/2020 | 10:24am EDT
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                26(th) October 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                6,219,196  4.82638% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  6,219,196  4.82638% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               243                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               369                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               153                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                56                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               126                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,850                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              11,286                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  63                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 152                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 101                   203.28 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                      NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       27(th) October 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------- 
Contact name                                               Colin Fernandes 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------- 
Telephone number                                                020 33956221 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1023ET


