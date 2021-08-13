Willis Towers Watson Public : Press Release, August 13, 2021, issued by Willis Towers Watson plc (Form 8-K)

Press Release

rates and policies; general economic and political conditions in different countries in which WTW does business around the world, including the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union; changes in the competitive environment or damage to WTW's reputation; fluctuations in exchange and interest rates that could influence revenue and expenses; changes in global equity and fixed income markets that could affect the return on invested assets; changes in the funding status of WTW's various defined benefit pension plans and the impact of any increased pension funding resulting from those changes; the level of WTW's debt limiting financial flexibility or increasing borrowing costs; rating agency actions that could affect WTW's ability to borrow funds; volatility in WTW's tax rate due to a variety of different factors, including U.S. tax reform; changes in estimates or assumptions on WTW's financial statements; limits on WTW's subsidiaries to make dividend and other payments to WTW, as applicable; the impact of lawsuits and other contingent liabilities and loss contingencies arising from errors and omissions and other claims against WTW; the impact of, and potential challenges in complying with, legislation and regulation in the jurisdictions in which WTW operates, particularly given the global scope of WTW's businesses and the possibility of conflicting regulatory requirements across jurisdictions in which WTW does business; the impact of any investigations brought by regulatory authorities in the U.S., Ireland, the U.K. and other countries; the impact of any inquiries relating to compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and non-U.S. anti-corruption laws and with U.S. and non- U.S. trade sanctions regimes; failure to protect intellectual property rights or allegations that WTW infringes on the intellectual property rights of others; the effects of Irish law on WTW's operating flexibility and the enforcement of judgments against WTW; the failure to retain and attract qualified personnel, whether as a result of the Transaction, the previously announced termination of the prior business combination agreement with Aon plc and the prior sale agreement with Gallagher related thereto, or otherwise; international risks associated with WTW's global operations; the effects of natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of COVID-19 and other health pandemics; the potential of a system or network breach or disruption resulting in operational interruption or improper disclosure of personal data; WTW's ability to develop and implement new technology; the damage to WTW's reputation among clients, markets or third parties; the actions taken by third parties that perform aspects of WTW's business operations and client services; the extent to which WTW manages certain risks created in connection with the services, including fiduciary and investments, consulting, and other advisory services, among others, that WTW currently provides, or will provide in the future, to clients; WTW's ability to continue, and the costs and risks associated with, growing, developing and integrating companies that it acquires or new lines of business; changes in commercial property and casualty markets, commercial premium rates or methods of compensation; changes in the health care system or WTW's relationships with insurance carriers; WTW's ability to implement initiatives intended to yield, and the ability to achieve, cost savings; the possibility that the Transaction will not be consummated in the expected timeframe, or at all; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the Transaction or to comply with the requirements related to such approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Transaction; failure to receive any benefit from the earnout for any reason including without limitation risks related to the performance of the business subject to the earnout; potential litigation associated with the Transaction, including by regulators; adverse effects on the market price of WTW's securities and/or operating results for any reason, including, without limitation, because of a failure to consummate the Transaction in the expected timeframe, or at all; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the Transaction in the expected timeframe, or at all; significant transaction costs or difficulties in connection with the Transaction, and unknown or inestimable liabilities; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with suppliers, customers, employees and regulators; and general economic, business and political conditions (including any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak, including COVID-19) that affect WTW.