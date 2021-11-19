Willis Towers Watson Public : Press Release issued November 18, 2021 - Form 8-K

"We have been very pleased with the response of Willis Towers Watson shareholders, including Elliott, to the strategic plan discussed at the Investor Day and the leadership transition," said Victor Ganzi, the Chairman of the Board of Willis Towers Watson. "We look forward to continuing to engage with Elliott and our other shareholders as we continue the process of refreshing the Willis Towers Watson Board and moving forward with our strategic plan to enhance the value of the Company for the benefit of shareholders," he added.

"We welcome the appointment of Ms. Beale, Ms. Chima, Mr. Hammond and Ms. Swanback to the Board. We believe these four outstanding independent directors have the right combination of skills and experience to support the Company's efforts to drive superior shareholder returns. The Company's focus now turns to successful execution and Elliott looks forward to continuing our constructive engagement with Willis Towers Watson and to supporting the Board as well as Carl and the management team in the coming months as they implement the Company's strategic plan," said Mark Wills, Portfolio Manager at Elliott. As previously announced, Carl Hess will join the Board on January 1, 2022 when he becomes Chief Executive Officer and John Haley steps down from the Board at the end of his contract term. As a result of all of the actions described above, on January 1, the Board will be composed of 11 directors and on April 1 the Board will be composed of 12 directors. The Board's focus on director succession will continue during 2022, leading up to the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. In order to reduce the size of the Board back to nine directors, two other current Willis Towers Watson directors will serve the remainder of their terms through the shareholders' meeting but will not stand for reelection at the shareholders' meeting. At the time of the 2022 shareholders' meeting, the Board will be composed of nine directors, five of whom will be new and not on the current Willis Towers Watson Board and the Board will have a new Chair. The Company will continue to provide updates with respect to this transition, including the identity of directors who will be transitioning off the Board. "We are very excited about our strategic plan and the value that we think that it will deliver to Willis Towers Watson shareholders. We very much appreciate the support of Elliott and all of our investors. As I near my retirement, I look forward to working with Carl, the management team and the refreshed Board to continue the transition and best position the Company for continued value creation," said Mr. Haley. "We are very pleased to have Ms. Beale, Ms. Chima, Mr. Hammond and Ms. Swanback join the Board," said Mr. Ganzi. "Collectively, they add to the Board a deep and broad base of knowledge and a wide diversity of experience and skills. We are confident they will add significant value to the Board through their insights into the opportunities and challenges the Company is facing as it moves forward with its strategic plan."