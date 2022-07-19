Log in
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
198.47 USD   +3.56%
Willis Towers Watson Public : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Garrard Adam
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC [WTW] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Head of Risk & Broking /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O WILLIS GROUP LIMITED , 51 LIME STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LONDON X0 EC3M 7DQ
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Garrard Adam
C/O WILLIS GROUP LIMITED
51 LIME STREET
LONDON, X0EC3M 7DQ

Head of Risk & Broking
Signatures
/s/ Adam Garrard by Elaine Wiggins, Attorney-in-Fact (power of attorney previously filed) 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The dividend equivalent rights accrued on a number of performance-based restricted share units previously earned under the reporting person's performance-based restricted share unit award and credited in the form of additional restricted share units that vest and are payable at the same time as the underlying performance-based restricted share units. Each dividend equivalent right is the economic equivalent of one WTW Ordinary Share.
(2) The dividend equivalent rights accrued on a time-based restricted share unit award and will vest based on the same vesting schedule applicable to the underlying restricted share unit award. Each dividend equivalent right is the economic equivalent of one WTW Ordinary Share.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
