Willis Towers Watson Public : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1) Restricted share units settle for Ordinary Shares, nominal value $0.000304635 per share, on a 1:1 basis 6 months after the reporting person's termination date.

(2) Represents dividends acquired pursuant to the participant's deferral election under the Willis Towers Watson Non-Qualified Deferred Savings Plan for U.S. Employees (the "Plan").

(3) Represents dividends acquired pursuant to the Company's matching contribution on the participant's deferral election pursuant to the terms of the Plan and credited to the participant's account in the form of restricted share units under the Plan.

(4) Vested shares under the Willis Towers Watson Non-Qualified Stable Value Excess Plan for U.S. Employees settle for Ordinary Shares, nominal value $0.000304635 per share, on a 1:1 basis on the first business day of the month on which the NASDAQ Stock Market is open for business following the earlier of (i) the date that is 6 months after the reporting person's separation from service and (ii) the date that is 30 days after the reporting person's death.

(5) Represents dividends acquired pursuant to the Company's contribution under the Willis Towers Watson Non-Qualified Stable Value Excess Plan for U.S. Employees and credited to the participant's account in the form of restricted share units.

(6) The dividend equivalent rights accrued on a number of performance-based restricted share units previously earned under the reporting person's performance-based restricted share unit award and credited in the form of additional restricted share units that vest and are payable at the same time as the underlying performance-based restricted share units. Each dividend equivalent right is the economic equivalent of one WTW Ordinary Share.