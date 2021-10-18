Log in
Willis Towers Watson Public : Top 500 managers see assets hit record $119.5 trillion

10/18/2021
Nearly half of names on list a decade ago have since disappeared

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assets under management (AuM) at the world’s 500 largest asset managers have reached a new record of $119.5 trillion, according to new research from Willis Towers Watson’s Thinking Ahead Institute. As of the end of 2020, this represents an increase of 14.5% on the previous year when total AuM was previously $104.4 trillion.

The research confirms growing concentration among the top 20 managers whose market share increased during the period to 44% of total assets.

Of the top 500 managers, 221 names that featured on the list a decade ago in 2011 are now absent in 2021, demonstrating a quickening pace of competition, consolidation and rebranding.

BlackRock has retained its position as the largest asset manager in the ranking, followed by Vanguard holding its second-place position for the seventh consecutive year. Of the top 20, 14 are U.S. managers, accounting for 78.6% of the top 20 AuM. On the whole, passive investments represent 26%, an increase of 16.2% compared with a 15.4% growth in actively managed AuM.

Asset managers have also been addressing the growing demand from more sophisticated asset owners for more complex and tailored investment solutions. Outsourced chief investment officers, a total portfolio approach and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have all been popular sources of growth for the world’s top managers, to meet clients’ increasing requirements for returns.

“We have witnessed unprecedented change within the investment industry — accelerated dramatically by the pandemic,” said Roger Urwin, co-founder of the Thinking Ahead Institute. “In particular, sustainability is no longer just a luxury for some firms. Instead, during the pandemic, asset managers from all corners of the world have become even more aware of the interconnectedness of the financial system with society and the environment.”

According to the research, passively managed AuM among the largest firms grew to a total of $8.3 trillion in 2020, up from $4.8 trillion in 2016.

“Asset managers have always had the ambition to develop and innovate. We have seen this particularly with ESG [environmental, social and governance] mandates, which increased by 40% in 2020. The biggest contributor to this was the growth in ESG ETFs,” said Urwin.

Additional research findings:*

  • Half of managers surveyed (50%) increased the proportion of minorities and women in top positions over the course of the past year.
  • Client interest in sustainable investing increased across 91% of the firms surveyed.
  • 78% of managers increased resources deployed to technology and big data, and 66% increased resources deployed to cybersecurity.
  • The number of product offerings increased for more than two-thirds (70%) of surveyed firms.
  • Aggregate investment management fee levels decreased for a quarter (25%) of the surveyed managers — but fee levels increased for 21% of managers.
  • A majority of managers (59%) experienced an increase in the level of regulatory oversight.

*Excludes US-based asset managers

The world’s largest money managers
Ranked by total AuM, in U.S. millions, as of December 31, 2020

RankFund MarketTotal assets
1BlackRockU.S.$8,676,680
2Vanguard GroupU.S.$7,148,807
3Fidelity InvestmentsU.S.$3,609,098
4State Street GroupU.S.$3,467,467
5Allianz GroupGermany$2,934,265
6J.P. Morgan ChaseU.S.$2,716,000
7Capital GroupU.S.$2,383,707
8BNY MellonU.S.$2,210,574
9Goldman Sachs GroupU.S.$2,145,000
10AmundiFrance$2,126,391
11Legal & General GroupU.K.$1,736,402
12Prudential FinancialU.S.$1,720,958
13UBSSwitzerland$1,641,000
14Franklin TempletonU.S.$1,497,955
15Morgan StanleyU.S.$1,474,627
16T. Rowe PriceU.S.$1,470,500
17Wells FargoU.S.$1,455,000
18BNP ParibasFrance$1,430,900
19Northern TrustU.S.$1,405,300
20Natixis Investment ManagersFrance$1,389,663

About the Thinking Ahead Institute
The Thinking Ahead Institute was established in January 2015 and is a global not-for-profit investment research and innovation member group made up of engaged institutional asset owners and service providers committed to changing and improving the investment industry for the benefit of the end saver. It has 45 members around the world and is an outgrowth of Willis Towers Watson Investments’ Thinking Ahead Group, which was set up in 2002.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Ed Emerman: +1 609 240 2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 893 M - -
Net income 2021 1 690 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 31 862 M 31 862 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,6%
