Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Willis Towers Watson Public : Total CEO pay in U.S. companies rose by 5.5% for 2019, Willis Towers Watson study finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 06:25am EDT

ARLINGTON, VA, September 2, 2020 - Increases in total compensation for CEOs at the nation's largest corporations fell sharply last year as weaker corporate performance led to a drop in annual bonuses paid in 2020 for 2019 performance, according to a new analysis of proxy disclosures by Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

The analysis found total earned pay for S&P 1500 CEOs increased 5.5% at the median in 2019, a sharp drop from a 13.7% jump in the previous year. The increase marks the smallest rise since a 2.2% increase in 2016. The drop was primarily felt by small- and mid-cap companies. While S&P 500 CEOs saw a 13.1% increase at the median, total pay for S&P 600 and S&P 400 CEOs grew just 4.8% and 0.2%, respectively. Earned pay includes base salary, annual and long-term cash bonuses paid, payouts under long-term performance share awards, and the value of exercised stock options and vested stock awards.

'CEO pay was a tale of two cities in 2019,' said Don Delves, managing director and North American Executive Compensation practice leader at Willis Towers Watson. 'The dichotomy between company financial operating performance and share price growth led to contrasts in CEO earnings derived from annual bonuses and long-term incentive awards. This dynamic was especially evident among S&P 500 companies.'

According to the analysis, annual bonuses declined 3.2% at the median. That's down from an increase of 5.8% the previous year. The analysis indicated the decline reflected weaker operating performance. In fact, the average annual bonus payout dropped from 114% of target in 2018 to just 102% for 2019, the lowest mark since the Great Recession.

Earned long-term incentives, the largest component of executive pay at major companies, increased 8.4% in 2019, down sharply from an increase of 13.1% in 2018. Over half (51%) of long-term incentive pay is delivered through performance plan awards, highlighting the commitment to tying pay to performance for the top executive role. This type of award is a mainstay of long-term incentive programs, granted to over three-quarters (78%) of CEOs.

CEO salaries, which have held steady the past few years, increased a modest 2.5% at the median in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is having an impact on CEO salaries in 2020. Nearly one-fifth of companies (19%) have reduced CEO salaries this year so far in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'This year's pay levels will undoubtedly be affected by temporary salary reductions and incentive program adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it's still too early to determine the full impact on CEO pay programs, we have seen some CEOs take voluntarily reductions in pay to show solidarity with workers and reflect distressed business conditions. The only certainty regarding CEO pay for 2020 is that it will vary widely across industries and organizations,' said Delves.

About the study

The Willis Towers Watson CEO Pay Study is based on 1,006 S&P 1500 companies with a constant CEO incumbent in fiscal years 2017 through 2019. The study included 340 S&P 500 large-cap companies, 271 S&P 400 mid-cap companies and 395 S&P 600 small-cap companies. Additional findings and a copy of the study can be accessed at Willis Towers Watson's Executive Pay Memos

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 10:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
06:25aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Total CEO pay in U.S. companies rose by 5.5% for 2..
PU
09/03WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
09/02Total CEO pay in U.S. companies rose by 5.5% for 2019, Willis Towers Watson s..
GL
09/01WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
08/31WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/28WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
08/27WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc -4-
DJ
08/27WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc -3-
DJ
08/27WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc -2-
DJ
08/27WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 316 M - -
Net income 2020 1 063 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 26 858 M 26 858 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 229,85 $
Last Close Price 208,43 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.21%26 858
AON PLC-2.66%46 965
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.8.87%19 852
BROWN & BROWN, INC.14.62%12 797
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-4.31%2 073
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC138.63%1 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group