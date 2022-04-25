Log in
Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW Appoints Giovanni Smyth Regional Leader for ICT North and Latin America

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
ARLINGTON, April 25, 2022 - WTW (Willis Towers Watson, Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Giovanni Smyth as the Regional Leader for North and Latin America for the Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business.

Smyth's work has spanned across the insurance value chain, understanding and deepening connections between insurers' technical and operational capabilities. His expertise covers distribution, underwriting, pricing, reserving, and capital modeling.

"

We are very pleased to welcome Giovanni to the team. His leadership experience, coupled with his technical expertise working with data and analytics, will provide superb value to our clients and partners in the region."

Alice Underwood | Global Head of ICT, WTW

Alice Underwood, Global Head of ICT, WTW, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Giovanni to the team. His leadership experience, coupled with his technical expertise working with data and analytics, will provide superb value to our clients and partners in the region."

Smyth joins WTW from Nationwide Mutual, where he led data, analytics, and reporting organizations for the Property & Casualty division. Prior, he held technical and leadership roles within the firm's Enterprise Risk & Capital Management business, and also served in operations roles across the Life & Financial Services and Property & Casualty divisions.

"

I am delighted to join the best team in the business, and am looking forward to collaborating to deliver an outstanding, winning experience for our colleagues and clients."

Giovanni Smyth | Regional Leader for North and Latin America, Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT), WTW

Smyth noted, "I am delighted to join the best team in the business, and am looking forward to collaborating to deliver an outstanding, winning experience for our colleagues and clients."

Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)

WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business has over 1,200 colleagues operating in 35 markets worldwide. It is a leading provider of advice, solutions and software - primarily to the insurance industry. Its consulting services help clients manage risk and capital, improve business performance and create competitive advantage - by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management and strategy.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
