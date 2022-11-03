Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW Appoints Nancy Korcinsky Head of Risk & Broking, Southeast

NEW YORK, November 1, 2022 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that Nancy Korcinsky has been appointed Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) for the Southeast region, US at WTW, effective December 1, 2022.

Korcinsky will replace Doug Pera, who will retire at the end of 2022. With over 25 years of insurance industry and risk management experience, Korcinsky joined WTW in 2014 as a Managing Partner in Pittsburgh. Korcinisky currently leads the Southeast region for WTW, and is expanding her role to include the CRB business, serving in a dual-hat capacity. Prior to WTW, Korcinsky served in various roles at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC), including serving as the President of the insurance agency and captive insurance companies.

With over 40 years of experience, prior to WTW, Pera held various leadership roles at Marsh and Aon. Joining WTW in 2009 and leading the Southeast region for five years, Pera has been instrumental in evolving the company's strategy for CRB and the development of a regional structure for North America. A skilled and dedicated leader, Pera left a significant impact on colleagues and clients throughout his time at WTW.

Michael Chang, Head of CRB North America, WTW, commented: "Nancy has been a valuable member of WTW over the last 8 years and with a deep commitment to colleague engagement and client relationships, is the perfect fit for her new role as Head of CRB for the Southeast region. On behalf of everyone in WTW, I wish Doug continued happiness and success as he moves into retirement."

Head of North America, WTW, Imran Qureshi added: "Nancy brings a focus on inclusion and diversity, along with colleague development, underpinned by a sharp understanding of the market. Doug has established a growing business across the Southeast, and is working on a smooth transition to Nancy."

