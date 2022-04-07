Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW announces Prepare, Protect and Pioneer program at RIMS 2022, San Francisco

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its program for the upcoming RIMS 2022 RISKWORLD Annual Conference and Exhibition, April 10 to 13. The annual RIMS conference brings together risk management professionals and property & casualty insurance experts for educational networking and business opportunities. This year's event is the first in-person RIMS meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for WTW, and we are very excited at being back to an in-person RIMS event where we will be presenting our new brand and our innovative data and analytics capabilities, as well as highlighting specialist topics around our theme of Prepare, Protect and Pioneer," said Mike Liss, head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America, WTW. "In these turbulent times, it is essential that we help the risk community to mitigate emerging risks, particularly around political risk and cyber."

"We are also proud once again to hold a session on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Exploring Your Impact? in the WTW Hub at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, April 11. We very much look forward to seeing you there," added Liss.

WTW's participation features sponsorship of the RIMS Innovation Hub, a unique platform for insights and ideas delivered in "TED-style" presentations, with WTW hosting 14 sessions, and these will cover the following topics:

The Missing Role of the Risk Professional in Climate Resilience, 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 11

Reputation Risk Management: A New Perspective, 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 11

Clearing the Air: ESG and Directors' Liability, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12

Additional educational sessions will cover such topics as political risk, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the role of the modern risk manager and supply chain risk. Many of our subject matter experts will be available for media interviews.

