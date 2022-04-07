Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
  News
  Summary
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:24:39 pm EDT
240.73 USD   +0.53%
03:03pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : WTW announces Prepare, Protect and Pioneer program at RIMS 2022, San Francisco
PU
04/05Energy transition being accelerated by events in Eastern Europe
AQ
04/01WTW announces nomination of new Director to the Board
AQ
Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW announces Prepare, Protect and Pioneer program at RIMS 2022, San Francisco

04/07/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its program for the upcoming RIMS 2022 RISKWORLD Annual Conference and Exhibition, April 10 to 13. The annual RIMS conference brings together risk management professionals and property & casualty insurance experts for educational networking and business opportunities. This year's event is the first in-person RIMS meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for WTW, and we are very excited at being back to an in-person RIMS event where we will be presenting our new brand and our innovative data and analytics capabilities, as well as highlighting specialist topics around our theme of Prepare, Protect and Pioneer," said Mike Liss, head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America, WTW. "In these turbulent times, it is essential that we help the risk community to mitigate emerging risks, particularly around political risk and cyber."

"

In these turbulent times, it is essential that we help the risk community to mitigate emerging risks, particularly around political risk and cyber."

Mike Liss | Head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America, WTW

"We are also proud once again to hold a session on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Exploring Your Impact? in the WTW Hub at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, April 11. We very much look forward to seeing you there," added Liss.

RIMS RISKWORLD Education Sessions and Innovation Hub

WTW's participation features sponsorship of the RIMS Innovation Hub, a unique platform for insights and ideas delivered in "TED-style" presentations, with WTW hosting 14 sessions, and these will cover the following topics:

  • The Missing Role of the Risk Professional in Climate Resilience, 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 11
  • Reputation Risk Management: A New Perspective, 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 11
  • Clearing the Air: ESG and Directors' Liability, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12

Additional educational sessions will cover such topics as political risk, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the role of the modern risk manager and supply chain risk. Many of our subject matter experts will be available for media interviews.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 258 M - -
Net income 2022 1 260 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 27 115 M 27 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 44 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 239,45 $
Average target price 254,57 $
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Aaron Hess President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.83%27 115
AON PLC9.95%70 700
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.5.53%37 531
BROWN & BROWN, INC.3.70%20 634
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-2.87%5 181
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-3.05%4 299