WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : WTW announces investment in North American Natural Resources business
PU
07/20Ørsted - first organisation to pass Climate Transition Pathway (CTP) accreditation
AQ
07/19WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : 7 in 10 U.S. employees not saving enough for retirement, WTW survey finds
PU
Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW announces investment in North American Natural Resources business

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has announced a significant investment in its North American Natural Resources business. Based in Houston, the new team members will bring expertise to focus on this globally important industry, with a sub-sector focus on oil and gas, power generation, mining, and alternative energy.

In order to deliver WTW's specialty and expertise value to global clients in the Natural Resources space, the company has appointed five industry leaders to bolster the existing North American team. The new Head of Natural Resources North America, Houston Corporate Risk & Broking, and Managing Director, is Bill Helander, who joins WTW from Marsh, where he served as the Specialty Leader for the Natural Resources sector. Helander joined Marsh as part of their acquisition of JLT in 2019 and brings strong industry relationships and experience to lead the practice.

WTW has also appointed Matt Gelotti as Growth Leader, Natural Resources, North America, and Managing Director. As a former business development leader with Aon's Houston office, Gelotti brings a wealth of industry experience to WTW, and will focus on the expansion of this valuable industry segment.

Joining WTW as Managing Director and Head of Client Management, Natural Resources, North America is Chris Mulvey. Formerly serving as Enterprise Client Leader for the Natural Resources space in Aon's Houston office, Mulvey brings a strategic mindset focused on helping deliver superior value and service to clients.

WTW has also appointed Clayton Corbett as Senior Director and Global Client Advocate, Natural Resources, North America. Previously serving as Senior Vice President and Client Executive with Marsh's Specialty practice, Corbett brings experience creating tailored insurance and advisory solutions to global Natural Resources clients.

Lastly, William Hoke has joined WTW as Senior Director and Producer, Natural Resources, North America. Also based in Houston with the broader team, Hoke joins WTW from USI, where he served as a producer in Natural Resources.

Mike Liss, Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, North America, WTW, commented: "This investment is aligned with our broader strategy to position WTW as the best risk advisor and broker based on industry specialty and technical expertise. This expanded team demonstrates our long-term commitment to both the Houston market and the wider Natural Resources sector. We are excited to welcome each of them to our team in early August."

WTW's current North American Natural Resources Leader, Keith Mattheessen, will serve as Senior Strategic Advisor, Global Natural Resources. He will support Helander through the onboarding and transition with the expanded team and will remain a key member of both the North American and Global Leadership teams.

"We are delighted to welcome this expanded team to WTW team and excited to make this investment in our North American Natural Resources business. They are well-respected industry professionals whose experience and skillsets complement our existing talent pool across the Energy, Power, Mining and Alternative Energy sectors. Attracting experienced and market-leading talent underpins our growth objectives and enhances our industry insights across the globe," said Graham Knight, Global Head of Natural Resources, WTW.

He added, "Keith's leadership has been superb over the past few challenging years, and his support of the expanded team will drive momentum and build success,"

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
