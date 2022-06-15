Log in
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : WTW appoints James Martuscelli real estate and hospitality industry leader
PU
06/14WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14Thinking Ahead Institute targets new investment industry reporting standard
AQ
Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW appoints James Martuscelli real estate and hospitality industry leader

06/15/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
ARLINGTON, June 15, 2022 - WTW (Willis Towers Watson, Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of James Martuscelli as Head of The Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice within Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), North America.

In his position, Martuscelli will oversee client retention and growth strategies across the industry practice. Utilizing his deep expertise in this segment, he will focus on the development of commercial insurance programs for complex real estate organizations across the globe, finding new and creative ways to serve clients.

Additionally, Martuscelli will provide clients in the real estate and hospitality industry with expert advice in the areas of advocacy, risk and insurance program design, and benchmarking of program data and statistics. He will work closely with insurer executives to elevate the profile of the practice and expand leverage throughout the market. Developing new and creative solutions to support clients in the real estate space, Martuscelli's efforts will enhance WTW's transparency and client communication by delivering accurate, timely, and pertinent industry updates as changes arise, bringing innovation and leading trends directly to clients.

"

James is a proven industry leader bringing more than 30 years of experience, knowledge and resources in serving the complex risk management needs of global real estate and hospitality clients."

Tom Coughlin| Head of Industry & Specialty for CRB North America, WTW

Martuscelli will report to Tom Coughlin, Head of Industry & Specialty for CRB North America, who commented, "James is a proven industry leader bringing more than 30 years of experience, knowledge and resources in serving the complex risk management needs of global real estate and hospitality clients. His industry expertise and strong relationships will benefit our colleagues, clients, and prospects."

Prior to joining WTW, Martuscelli served as the Chief Industry Vertical Officer - Real Estate and Hospitality at Sompo International since 2016, after spending more than 30 years with Chubb, where he served as the Real Estate Casualty Practice Leader.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 20:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
