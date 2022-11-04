Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW appoints Mark Vila Head of Corporate Risk & Broking Midwest

NEW YORK, November 3, 2022 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced Mark Vila as the Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) for the U.S. Midwest region, effective December 1, 2022.

Currently serving as the CRB Leader for the Great Lakes region in the Midwest, Vila will replace Scot Housh, who plans his retirement for the end of 2022. Vila has served in various roles of increasing responsibility in sales, broking, account management, operations, and office leadership throughout his tenure. Beginning his WTW career more than 24 years ago in the Milwaukee office, he was named Head of CRB Chicago in 2017 and shortly after extended his remit to head the company's Wisconsin and Michigan operations under a combined 'Great Lakes Partnership' that brought over half of WTW's Midwest operations under his leadership. With strong client and colleague relationships, Vila will continue to enhance WTW's geographic footprint while further differentiating the company's industry specialization in the region.

A company leader for 25 years, Housh developed a superb reputation throughout the market and within the company, serving as a producer, team leader, Minnesota office lead, and geography leader for Minnesota before taking his current Midwest region management role in 2016. A natural sales leader, Housh delivered outstanding revenue growth throughout his time with WTW.

Michael Chang, Head of CRB North America, WTW, commented: "Mark is the perfect fit for his new Midwest regional leadership role, having delivered great results in his various company roles throughout his time at WTW. Scot will be missed, and I wish him the very best in retirement. Both Mark and Scot are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition."

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.