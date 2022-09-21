Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW boosts Climate and Resilience team across North America with key hires

ARLINGTON, VA, September 21, 2022 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced four key appointments within its Climate and Resilience Hub (CRH) across North America. Supported by the Climate Quantified™ analytics platform, the roles reflect growing demands for climate transition and resilience services across the public and private sectors.

Nuin-Tara Key, director, will lead CRH engagement with public sector institutions in North America, based in Sacramento, CA. Previously, Nuin-Tara worked for California Governor Gavin Newsom's Office of Planning and Research as deputy director for climate resilience. She built California's first integrated climate adaption and resilience program, leveraging local, state, tribal, private sector and federal partnerships to scale climate adaptation solutions.

Lukas Brochard has been appointed director for climate, decarbonization and ESG. Based in Montreal, Lukas joins from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) where he served as global associate director for its ESG disclosure content and was instrumental in building CDP's Scoring and Verification Department supporting disclosures of corporates and financial sector institutions worldwide.

Peter Adams, associate director, will work with the company's clients across corporate and public sectors to mitigate physical risk and identify adaptation solutions. He is based in New York City. He joins WTW from the New York City Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice where he developed citywide climate resiliency policies and programs, with a focus on mitigating climate risk to infrastructure and housing through planning, design and financing.

Alejandro Contreras has been appointed as associate director for the CRH and will work with Brochard on climate disclosures and decarbonization strategies for corporate, financial and public sector clients. He is based in Mexico City. Prior to this, he worked at Energy Factor as a consultant. He has extensive experience in sustainable energy management and reporting frameworks.

"I'm delighted to welcome such a talented group to the CRH team across North America," said Paula Pagniez, Americas lead, CRH, WTW. "These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will benefit the breadth of WTW people, capital and risk businesses and will help us deliver the best climate and resilience solutions to clients."

The Climate and Resilience Hub (CRH) is the focal point for our climate expertise and capabilities, pooling knowledge from across our people, risk and capital businesses, and from our collaborations, to deliver climate and resilience solutions in response to a range of regulatory, investor, consumer, employee and operating pressures. Under the Climate Quantified™ brand we deliver analytics, advice and transactions to enable corporate, finance and public sector institutions to embrace the climate decade ahead.

