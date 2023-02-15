Advanced search
Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW deepens investment in North American Corporate Risk & Broking Surety business

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
NEW YORK, February 15, 2023 - WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of two new hires, Thomas Rhatigan and Dan Peck, within its North American Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) business. Continuing to deepen CRB's commitment to expertise and technical knowledge as part of the company's North American specialization strategy, the addition of Peck and Rhatigan will accentuate CRB's positioning as the market leader based on industry proficiency.

Tom Rhatigan has been appointed Northeast Senior Director and Commercial Surety Leader for CRB in the Northeast region. He will be responsible for driving new business through strategic growth across Commercial Surety, contributing to WTW's tactical push to become the global Surety market leader. Joining from Marsh, where Rhatigan served as Managing Director and Head of the Northeast Surety practice, he brings more than 25 years of industry experience on both the underwriting and broking sides of the business, developing solutions to challenging and complex credit cases. Based in Short Hills, NJ, Rhatigan will report to Scott Hull, Global Head of Surety at WTW.

To further deepen the team's expertise across CRB's Northeast footprint, Daniel Peck has also joined WTW as Director and New England Contract Surety Leader. In this role, Peck will expand on the company's focus to bring specialized expertise to meet clients' distinctive surety needs. Joining WTW from the Hartford, where he served as Regional Surety Leader, Peck brings technical proficiency and geographical competence, having served clients from Florida to Maine.

Scott Hull, Global Head of Surety, WTW, commented: "The addition of Tom and Dan demonstrates our continued focus on bringing the brightest industry talent to WTW to deliver best-in-class solutions. I am delighted to welcome them to the team and am confident that they will deliver the best solutions to client challenges."

With 15 years of specialized experience, Peck's proficiency with ingenious solutions to facilitate custom surety programs will bring unparalleled value to WTW clients. Based in Massachusetts, Peck will report to Douglas Wheeler, Contract Surety Leader, CRB, North America, WTW.

"

We continue to hire those professionals that align perfectly with our North American CRB focus on expertise and specialization, and Dan and Tom align perfectly with that strategy."

Michael Chang| Head of CRB, NA, WTW

Michael Chang, Head of CRB, North America, WTW, added: "We continue to hire those professionals that align perfectly with our North American CRB focus on expertise and specialization, and Dan and Tom align perfectly with that strategy. I look forward to helping them deliver best-in-class solutions to clients throughout the Northeast region."

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 15 February 2023


© Publicnow 2023
