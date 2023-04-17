Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:42:17 2023-04-17 am EDT
237.37 USD   -0.04%
10:28aWillis Towers Watson Public : WTW expands ICT leadership with new North America Proposition Leader
PU
04/10Jefferies Adjusts Willis Towers Watson's Price Target to $230 From $235, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
04/07WTW to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 27, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW expands ICT leadership with new North America Proposition Leader

04/17/2023 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY, April 17, 2023 - WTW (Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Laura Doddington as North America Proposition Leader - Pricing, Product, Claims and Underwriting (PPCU) Personal Lines for Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT). Doddington's depth of expertise, experience in consulting and insurance companies, and knowledge of WTW's solutions will continue to drive the advancement of PPCU to achieve ambitious goals around revenue growth, innovation and thought leadership.

"

I am looking forward to working with this great team, building on the foundations already in place, and working with clients to help them excel."

Laura Doddington| North America Proposition Leader - Pricing, Product, Claims and Underwriting (PPCU) Personal Lines for Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)

Doddington joins WTW from Aviva Canada with a wealth of expertise acquired over nearly two decades in the insurance industry across North America and the UK. She brings experience in pricing, distribution, digital, claims, and P&L accountability. In her most recent role, Doddington served as senior vice president and managing director leading the transformation and significant growth of Aviva Canada's Digital Direct business. Doddington began her career at EMB (now part of WTW) in the UK, where her primary focus was helping clients implement best practices around pricing. Doddington has also served roles at Desjardins General Insurance Group and RSA UK and Canada.

Based in Toronto, Doddington will advise WTW's insurance clients on improving their underwriting, pricing, product development, carrier operations, distribution, and sales capabilities. In addition, she will help develop and bring WTW's pricing software suite (Radar), underwriting solutions, portfolio management platforms, and digital trading solutions to North American insurers.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to WTW," said Nic Beaudoin, Americas P&C Division Leader, ICT, WTW. "Her extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make her the perfect fit to lead our PPCU Personal Lines business in North America. We are convinced that she will bring significant value to our clients and our team."

Doddington said "I am delighted to be joining WTW. I have seen first hand the value that WTW brings to insurance carriers. I am looking forward to working with this great team, building on the foundations already in place, and working with clients to help them excel."

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business has over 1,200 colleagues operating in 35 markets worldwide. It is a leading provider of advice, solutions, and software - primarily to the insurance industry. Its consulting services help clients manage risk and capital, improve business performance, and create competitive advantage - by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management and strategy.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 14:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
10:28aWillis Towers Watson Public : WTW expands ICT leadership with new North America Propositio..
PU
04/10Jefferies Adjusts Willis Towers Watson's Price Target to $230 From $235, Keeps Hold Rat..
MT
04/07WTW to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 27, 2023
AQ
04/04Insider Sell: Willis Towers Watson
MT
04/04Energy market uncertainty set to continue, but insurance price pressures may ease
AQ
03/30Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW expands Life Insurance Consulting and Technology practic..
PU
03/30WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ex-di..
FA
03/08Crisis incidents in Europe grow at rapid pace, as region accounts for a third of incide..
AQ
03/07Factbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
03/07WTW research shows diverse investment teams outperform
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 257 M - -
Net income 2023 1 236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 25 281 M 25 281 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 46 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 237,46 $
Average target price 266,47 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Aaron Hess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Donald Thomas Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.91%25 281
AON PLC8.11%66 565
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.6.32%42 911
BROWN & BROWN, INC.3.16%16 673
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.18.08%5 968
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-0.12%4 695
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer