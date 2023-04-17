Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW expands ICT leadership with new North America Proposition Leader

NEW YORK, NY, April 17, 2023 - WTW (Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Laura Doddington as North America Proposition Leader - Pricing, Product, Claims and Underwriting (PPCU) Personal Lines for Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT). Doddington's depth of expertise, experience in consulting and insurance companies, and knowledge of WTW's solutions will continue to drive the advancement of PPCU to achieve ambitious goals around revenue growth, innovation and thought leadership.

" I am looking forward to working with this great team, building on the foundations already in place, and working with clients to help them excel." Laura Doddington | North America Proposition Leader - Pricing, Product, Claims and Underwriting (PPCU) Personal Lines for Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)

Doddington joins WTW from Aviva Canada with a wealth of expertise acquired over nearly two decades in the insurance industry across North America and the UK. She brings experience in pricing, distribution, digital, claims, and P&L accountability. In her most recent role, Doddington served as senior vice president and managing director leading the transformation and significant growth of Aviva Canada's Digital Direct business. Doddington began her career at EMB (now part of WTW) in the UK, where her primary focus was helping clients implement best practices around pricing. Doddington has also served roles at Desjardins General Insurance Group and RSA UK and Canada.

Based in Toronto, Doddington will advise WTW's insurance clients on improving their underwriting, pricing, product development, carrier operations, distribution, and sales capabilities. In addition, she will help develop and bring WTW's pricing software suite (Radar), underwriting solutions, portfolio management platforms, and digital trading solutions to North American insurers.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to WTW," said Nic Beaudoin, Americas P&C Division Leader, ICT, WTW. "Her extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make her the perfect fit to lead our PPCU Personal Lines business in North America. We are convinced that she will bring significant value to our clients and our team."

Doddington said "I am delighted to be joining WTW. I have seen first hand the value that WTW brings to insurance carriers. I am looking forward to working with this great team, building on the foundations already in place, and working with clients to help them excel."

WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business has over 1,200 colleagues operating in 35 markets worldwide. It is a leading provider of advice, solutions, and software - primarily to the insurance industry. Its consulting services help clients manage risk and capital, improve business performance, and create competitive advantage - by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management and strategy.

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.