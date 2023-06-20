Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW publishes first annual ESG report

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 - WTW, a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company has published its first annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, Taking Action to Create Sustainable Value, outlining the company's ESG programs, commitments and accomplishments.

The report provides information on the broad range of WTW activities and achievements across the environmental, social and governance pillars, including the company's inclusion and diversity efforts, which were published for the first time in 2022.

In addition, the report shares how WTW's ESG services and solutions, thought leadership and partnerships empower clients to sharpen their focus, become more resilient, maximize performance, foster operational excellence and drive long-term sustainable value.

Carl Hess, CEO at WTW says: "We are proud to share the actions we have taken in support of ESG through our client solutions, the management of our business operations and the culture we foster for our colleagues. Our efforts in this area help us build a foundation for growth, achieve our purpose to transform tomorrows and drive long-term sustainable value that benefits our clients, colleagues, shareholders, partners and our global community."

The ESG Report can be found here.

