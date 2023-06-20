Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WTW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
235.00 USD   +1.00%
08:55aWillis Towers Watson Public : WTW publishes first annual ESG report
PU
07:54aMorgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Willis Towers Watson With Equal Weight Rating, $251 Price Target
MT
06/15Willis Towers Watson Public : London market starting to see concrete returns from investment in digital transformation, states new WTW analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW publishes first annual ESG report

06/20/2023 | 08:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 - WTW, a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company has published its first annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, Taking Action to Create Sustainable Value, outlining the company's ESG programs, commitments and accomplishments.

The report provides information on the broad range of WTW activities and achievements across the environmental, social and governance pillars, including the company's inclusion and diversity efforts, which were published for the first time in 2022.

In addition, the report shares how WTW's ESG services and solutions, thought leadership and partnerships empower clients to sharpen their focus, become more resilient, maximize performance, foster operational excellence and drive long-term sustainable value.

"

We are proud to share the actions we have taken in support of ESG through our client solutions, the management of our business operations and the culture we foster for our colleagues"

Carl Hess| CEO at WTW

Carl Hess, CEO at WTW says: "We are proud to share the actions we have taken in support of ESG through our client solutions, the management of our business operations and the culture we foster for our colleagues. Our efforts in this area help us build a foundation for growth, achieve our purpose to transform tomorrows and drive long-term sustainable value that benefits our clients, colleagues, shareholders, partners and our global community."

About the Report

The ESG Report can be found here.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 12:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
08:55aWillis Towers Watson Public : WTW publishes first annual ESG report
PU
07:54aMorgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Willis Towers Watson With Equal Weight Rating, $25..
MT
06/15Willis Towers Watson Public : London market starting to see concrete returns from investme..
PU
06/13Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW appoints Diya Luke to lead its global Investments busine..
PU
06/09Insider Sell: Willis Towers Watson
MT
06/01Insider Sell: Willis Towers Watson
MT
06/01Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW announces third renewal and expansion of coral reef insu..
PU
05/24Willis Towers Watson Public : CEO pay increased 2.7% in 2022, WTW proxy analysis finds
PU
05/23Willis Towers Watson Public : WTW introduces new financial product to protect intangible a..
PU
05/23BMO Capital Cuts Price Target on Willis Towers Watson to $230 From $260, Maintains Mark..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 325 M - -
Net income 2023 1 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 25 007 M 25 007 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 235,00 $
Average target price 258,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Aaron Hess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Donald Thomas Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-3.92%25 007
AON PLC9.74%67 274
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.13.39%45 802
BROWN & BROWN, INC.16.29%18 791
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.21.92%6 398
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.3.52%4 909
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer