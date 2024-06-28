NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 - WTW, a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company has published its second annual sustainability report, Taking Action to Create Sustainable Value, outlining the company's sustainability programs, commitments and accomplishments.

The report provides information on the broad range of WTW activities and achievements across the environmental, people and community, and governance efforts that impact the company's internal business operations.

In addition, the report shares how WTW's services and solutions help clients address sustainability throughout their organisation's people, risk, and capital needs. WTW's thought leadership and partnerships empower clients to sharpen their focus, become more resilient, maximize performance, foster operational excellence, and drive long-term sustainable value.

Carl Hess, CEO at WTW says: "We believe organisations that are thoughtful about sustainability create long term value and have a competitive advantage. We are proud to share the actions we have taken in support of sustainability through our client solutions, the management of our business operations and the culture we foster for our colleagues. Our efforts in this area help us build a foundation for growth, achieve our purpose to transform tomorrows and drive long-term sustainable value that benefits our clients, colleagues, shareholders, partners, and our global community."

The Sustainability Report can be found here.

