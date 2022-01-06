Willis Towers Watson Public : appoints Nimisha Srivastava to lead its Investments business in North America

ARLINGTON, VA, January 6, 2022 - Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Nimisha Srivastava as head of Investments for North America. In this role, Srivastava will be responsible for driving the growth strategy of the company's Investments business in the region. She will report to Chris Ford, global head of Investments.

"We're delighted to appoint Nimisha to this important leadership position," said Ford. "Nimisha has been with the team for over seven years and is well versed in all parts of our business. She has a proven track record of achieving excellent results for our clients and colleagues, and I look forward to her many contributions in the future."

Srivastava joined the company in 2014 in Research, most recently serving as global head of Credit Research. Srivastava has a B.S. in mathematics and operations research from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. in finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.