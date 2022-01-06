Log in
    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
Willis Towers Watson Public : appoints Nimisha Srivastava to lead its Investments business in North America

01/06/2022 | 02:18pm EST
ARLINGTON, VA, January 6, 2022 - Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Nimisha Srivastava as head of Investments for North America. In this role, Srivastava will be responsible for driving the growth strategy of the company's Investments business in the region. She will report to Chris Ford, global head of Investments.

"We're delighted to appoint Nimisha to this important leadership position," said Ford. "Nimisha has been with the team for over seven years and is well versed in all parts of our business. She has a proven track record of achieving excellent results for our clients and colleagues, and I look forward to her many contributions in the future."

Srivastava joined the company in 2014 in Research, most recently serving as global head of Credit Research. Srivastava has a B.S. in mathematics and operations research from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. in finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 406 M - -
Net income 2021 2 402 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 29 533 M 29 533 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 237,01 $
Average target price 261,86 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl Aaron Hess President
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.50%29 533
AON PLC-2.52%64 557
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-3.17%34 054
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-4.03%19 050
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.57%3 732
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC-9.92%2 357