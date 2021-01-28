Willis Towers Watson Public : included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

ARLINGTON, VA, January 27, 2021 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.

'We're delighted that Willis Towers Watson has once again been recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index,' said John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson. 'We are committed to advancing women in the workplace and believe gender equality is fundamental to inclusion and diversity. We continue to strive to be an employer of choice for diverse talent.'

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

The 2020 GEI included 325 companies headquartered across 42 countries and regions. Willis Towers Watson was also included in the 2019 and 2020 GEI.

'The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,' said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. 'Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.'

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Willis Towers Watson was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI }.

