WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
Willis Towers Watson Public : 2020 Irish Statutory Accounts

03/24/2021
Irish Statutory Accounts

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

(Registered Number 475616)

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Following our redomicile to Ireland in 2009, we are required to produce Irish statutory accounts prepared under applicable Irish company law, to be filed with the Irish Companies Registration Office. We are also required to send this document to the shareholders in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

These are in addition to our financial statements prepared under applicable US securities laws, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on our Annual Form 10-K and sent to shareholders.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND PERCENTAGES)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Revenue (1)

$

9,352

9,039

$

8,513

$

8,202

$

7,887

Total operating expenses (1) (2)

$

8,169

7,710

$

7,704

$

7,686

$

7,489

Operating income (1) (2)

$

1,183

1,329

$

809

$

516

$

398

Operating margin (1) (2)

12.6

%

14.7

%

9.5

%

6.3

%

5.0

%

Net income attributable to Willis Towers Watson (1) (2)

$

996

1,044

$

695

$

568

$

450

Net income per diluted share (1) (2)

$

7.65

8.02

$

5.27

$

4.18

$

3.26

Total debt (2)

$

5,635

5,617

$

4,575

$

4,535

$

3,865

Total Willis Towers Watson shareholders' equity (1) (2)

$

10,820

10,249

$

9,852

$

10,126

$

10,065

Capitalization ratio (1) (2)

34

%

35

%

32

%

31

%

28

%

%

%

  • (1) As of January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606, Revenue From Contracts With Customers, using the modified retrospective approach and recognized the cumulative effect of initially applying ASC 606 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings, therefore the comparative periods above, 2016 and 2017, have not been not restated.

  • (2) As of January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases, using the modified retrospective approach whereby it recognized a transition adjustment at the effective date, January 1, 2019. The comparative periods above, 2016 to 2018, were unaffected. Further details on the transition are given in Notes 2 and 13 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. Lease liabilities recognized as a result of ASC 842 are not included in the total debt figure, above.

Definitions

Certain Definitions

The following definitions apply throughout this annual report unless the context requires otherwise:

'We', 'Us', 'Company', 'Willis Towers Watson',

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, a company organized

'Our', 'Willis Towers Watson plc' or 'WTW'

under the laws of Ireland, and its subsidiaries

'Parent Company'

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (only)

'shares'

The ordinary shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company,

nominal value $0.000304635 per share

'Legacy Willis' or 'Willis'

Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and its subsidiaries,

predecessor to Willis Towers Watson, prior to the Merger

'Legacy Towers Watson' or 'Towers Watson'

Towers Watson & Co. and its subsidiaries

'Merger'

Merger of Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and Towers

Watson & Co. pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June

29, 2015, as amended on November 19, 2015, and completed on January

4, 2016

'Gras Savoye'

GS & Cie Groupe SAS

'Miller'

Miller Insurance Services LLP and its subsidiaries

'TRANZACT'

CD&R TZ Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as

TRANZACT

'U.S.'

United States

'U.K.'

United Kingdom

'Brexit'

The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, which occurred on

January 31, 2020

'E.U.'

European Union or European Union 27 (the number of member countries

following the United Kingdom's exit)

'U.S. GAAP'

United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

'IFRS(s)'

International Financial Reporting Standard(s)

'FASB'

Financial Accounting Standards Board

'IASB'

International Accounting Standards Board

'ASU'

Accounting Standards Update

'ASC'

Accounting Standards Codification

'SEC'

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 21:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
