Willis Towers Watson Public : 2020 Irish Statutory Accounts

Irish Statutory Accounts

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

(Registered Number 475616)

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Following our redomicile to Ireland in 2009, we are required to produce Irish statutory accounts prepared under applicable Irish company law, to be filed with the Irish Companies Registration Office. We are also required to send this document to the shareholders in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

These are in addition to our financial statements prepared under applicable US securities laws, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on our Annual Form 10-K and sent to shareholders.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND PERCENTAGES)

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Revenue (1) $ 9,352 9,039 $ 8,513 $ 8,202 $ 7,887 Total operating expenses (1) (2) $ 8,169 7,710 $ 7,704 $ 7,686 $ 7,489 Operating income (1) (2) $ 1,183 1,329 $ 809 $ 516 $ 398 Operating margin (1) (2) 12.6 % 14.7 % 9.5 % 6.3 % 5.0 % Net income attributable to Willis Towers Watson (1) (2) $ 996 1,044 $ 695 $ 568 $ 450 Net income per diluted share (1) (2) $ 7.65 8.02 $ 5.27 $ 4.18 $ 3.26 Total debt (2) $ 5,635 5,617 $ 4,575 $ 4,535 $ 3,865 Total Willis Towers Watson shareholders' equity (1) (2) $ 10,820 10,249 $ 9,852 $ 10,126 $ 10,065 Capitalization ratio (1) (2) 34 % 35 % 32 % 31 % 28 %

(1) As of January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606, Revenue From Contracts With Customers, using the modified retrospective approach and recognized the cumulative effect of initially applying ASC 606 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings, therefore the comparative periods above, 2016 and 2017, have not been not restated.

(2) As of January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases, using the modified retrospective approach whereby it recognized a transition adjustment at the effective date, January 1, 2019. The comparative periods above, 2016 to 2018, were unaffected. Further details on the transition are given in Notes 2 and 13 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. Lease liabilities recognized as a result of ASC 842 are not included in the total debt figure, above.

Definitions

Certain Definitions

The following definitions apply throughout this annual report unless the context requires otherwise: