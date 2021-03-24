Willis Towers Watson Public : 2020 Proxy Statement

2020 Year-End Proxy Statement

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

2020 YEAR-END PROXY STATEMENT

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Location: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, 1450 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1600, Miami, Florida 33131; and Matheson, 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland (participation by technological means)

We are pleased to invite you to join Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Items of business:

1) Election of nine directors

2) Advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the appointment of the independent auditors and binding vote to fix the independent auditors' remuneration

3) Advisory (non-binding) vote to approve named executive officer compensation

4) Renewal of the Board's existing authority to issue shares under Irish law

5) Renewal of the Board's existing authority to opt out of statutory pre-emption rights under Irish law

Who can vote:

Š

Only shareholders of record on March 11, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of, and to attend and vote at, the meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the meeting.

How to vote:

Š

Shareholders may vote by mail, over the Internet, by telephone, or in person at the annual meeting. See "Additional Information - Information about the Proxy Materials and the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" in this Proxy Statement for more information.

Attending the meeting:

Š Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may attend at the Miami offices of Willis Towers Watson, 1450 Brickell Avenue, Unit 1600, Miami, Florida 33131, or may participate in the meeting in Ireland by technological means, which will be available at the offices of Matheson, 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, at the time of the meeting (and such participation shall constitute presence in person at the Annual General Meeting).

Š We understand that Irish law requires companies to hold shareholder meetings at a physical location. However, in light of COVID-19, we strongly encourage our shareholders to vote by proxy prior to 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 10, 2021. With respect to shares held through a Company employee share plan, shareholders must vote by proxy prior to 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2021. Depending on concerns about and developments relating to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Board could determine to change the date, time and/or format of the meeting, subject to Irish law requirements. The Company would publicly announce any such changes and how to participate in the meeting by press release and additional proxy materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as soon as practicable prior to the meeting. Any such determinations and changes will be made and communicated in accordance with Irish law and SEC rules and requirements. The Company will be obliged to comply with any legal restrictions that are imposed as a consequence of COVID-19 and that affect the meeting. The Company also intends to comply with any public health guidelines applicable to Miami, Florida or Dublin, Ireland, which may impact the meeting.

Š Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person should review "Additional Information - Information about the Proxy Materials and the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - What do I need in order to be admitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders?" and "-Are any special measures being taken at the Annual General Meeting as a result of the current COVID-19 outbreak" in this Proxy Statement. You will need proof of record or beneficial ownership of the Company's ordinary shares as of that date in order to enter the meeting.

Date of mailing:

Š

This Proxy Statement, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Irish Statutory Accounts are available atwww.proxyvote.com. These materials were mailed or made available to shareholders on or about March 24, 2021.

Your vote is important. We urge you to participate in deciding the items on the agenda and to read this Proxy Statement and accompanying materials for additional information concerning the matters to be considered at this meeting. Shareholders present at the meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding the Irish Statutory Accounts and related reports to the representatives of our independent auditors. The only matters that will be addressed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be the items of business on the agenda included in this Proxy Statement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Nicole Napolitano

Company Secretary & General Counsel, Corporate Governance

March 24, 2021

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11, 2021. This Proxy Statement, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Irish Statutory Accounts are available at www.proxyvote.com.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY