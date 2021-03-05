Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc

03/05/2021 | 08:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                04(th) March 2021 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                6,308,159  4.89116% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  6,308,159  4.89116% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                14                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                 9                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,698                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               465                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                75                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                45                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                54                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                27                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,020                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   222.08 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,500                   222.14 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,520                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               5,928                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,216                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,040                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 228                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              12,760                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               4,756                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  23                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  96                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  23                   221.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       05(th) March 2021 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0849ET

All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
03/04WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
03/03MARKET CHATTER : Aon's $30 Billion Bid for Willis Towers Watson Faces EU Antitru..
MT
03/03EXCLUSIVE : Aon's $30 billion bid for insurance broker Willis hits EU antitrust ..
RE
03/03WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : Aon's $30 bln bid for insurance broker Willis hit..
RE
03/03EXCLUSIVE : EU set to warn Aon over its $30 billion Willis buy - sources
RE
03/03WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : Aon's $30 bln Willis bid faces EU antitrust warni..
RE
03/03FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
03/03WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
03/02Willis Towers Watson research paper offers crucial guidance on financing heal..
GL
03/01FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 736 M - -
Net income 2021 1 267 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 28 625 M 28 625 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 46 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 249,79 $
Last Close Price 221,95 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Craig Baker Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY5.35%28 625
AON PLC6.99%51 082
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-2.55%23 357
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-3.92%12 674
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-1.75%2 644
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC-1.72%2 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ