Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Willis Towers Watson Public : collaborates on world-first insurance protection for endangered Mesoamerican Coral Reef

06/03/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 3, 2021 - Willis Tower Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the launch of a multinational partnership project with the Mesoamerican Reef Fund to develop and implement insurance solutions that help protect and restore the 1,000km reef system along the Caribbean coast.

The goal of the Mesoamerican Reef Insurance Programme is the first multinational collaboration that will design and implement parametric insurance covering hurricane risk to the Mesoamerican Reef (MAR) and the communities that depend on it for protection, food security, and livelihoods. Pilot coverage for key reef sites in Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras will enhance the climate resilience of almost 2 million beneficiaries.

The Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System is listed as critically endangered by the IUCN Red List of Ecosystems and is home to 65 species of coral and more than 500 species of fish, as well as many other protected marine species. Coastal wetlands, lagoons, mangrove forests, and seagrass beds also protect against storms and coastal erosion.

As the effects of climate change and other stressors exert increasing pressure on the reef, the risk of a hurricane impact leading to irreversible coral degradation and mortality has grown. Early action to clean up the reef and jump-start regeneration and recovery is critical to reducing the overall impact of lost ecosystem services-in both social and economic terms. However, the restoration of natural ecosystems is often not a priority in the aftermath of extreme events, as resources are focused mainly on grey infrastructure and property.

The project is being co-funded and implemented by Willis Towers Watson and the Mesoamerican Reef Fund (MAR Fund), the regional financing mechanism for large-scale maintenance, conservation, and restoration of the reef system. MAR Fund will be the policyholder of the insurance programme.

'

This programme helps us learn how insurance can provide a unique shared governance framework to manage reefs and other vulnerable natural ecosystems.'

John Haley | Chief Executive of Willis Towers Watson

John Haley, chief executive officer of Willis Towers Watson, said: 'In 2018, we launched the Global Ecosystem Resilience Facility at the World Ocean Summit in Cancun. We are delighted to be back in central America, partnering with the MAR Fund and supported by the InsuResilience Solutions Fund, to build resilience of the Mesoamerican reef and its communities. Marine ecosystems may be 'free' public goods, but their active maintenance is essential in sustaining their health and value. This programme helps us learn how insurance can provide a unique shared governance framework to manage reefs and other vulnerable natural ecosystems.'

María José González, executive director of MAR Fund said: 'This collaboration is a great opportunity for the MAR region. We see the insurance model as a risk management tool that will provide immediate funds for reef restoration, thereby contributing to strengthening coastal resilience, and to the recovery of the MAR and the environmental services it provides. MAR Fund will be the policyholder and will manage the pay-outs. We will work closely with national governments and other partners and stakeholders to build the needed capacities for emergency response and preparedness.'

The InsuResilience Solutions Fund (ISF), managed by Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and funded by KfW Development Bank, has signed the grant funding agreement for the insurance programme.

Annette Detken, director of the ISF, said: 'This partnership combines the expertise of local partners and the insurance sector, ensuring that products are developed according to the needs of the vulnerable population. Our grant will co-fund the development and implementation of this innovative insurance product insuring coastal ecosystems that provide much needed services for local communities. We believe this insurance solution could serve as a model for other countries seeking to protect important natural assets, like coral reefs.'

The Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance, with funding from Global Affairs Canada, supported the preliminary design of the insurance mechanism. Pay-outs will be triggered by the intensity of a hurricane, converted to an estimate of the extent of damage to the reef through a novel reef risk model. A group policy will cover the pilot reef sites, with a bespoke pay-out structure reflecting the cost of response at each reef site at different damage levels.

Simon Young, a senior director in the Climate and Resilience Hub at Willis Towers Watson added 'We are grateful to the ISF for supporting the design of the MAR Insurance Programme, and most importantly, funding its implementation. Tangible examples like this demonstrate the possibilities for innovative financing to support practical action to build the resilience of crucial ecosystems and the communities, livelihoods, and biodiversity they support, and to unlock large-scale investments in natural assets which are critical to address loss of biodiversity and increasing impacts of climate change.'

About the Climate and Resilience Hub

The Climate and Resilience Hub (CRH) is the focal point for our climate expertise and capabilities, pooling knowledge from across our people, risk and capital businesses and from our collaborations to deliver climate and resilience solutions in response to a range of regulatory, investor, consumer, employee and operating pressures. Under the Climate Quantified brand we deliver analytics, advice and transactions to enable corporate, finance and public sector institutions to embrace the climate decade ahead.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
05:27aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : collaborates on world-first insurance protection ..
PU
04:00aWillis Towers Watson collaborates on world-first post-hurricane insurance pro..
GL
06/02DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
AQ
06/02FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
06/02Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
06/02WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : transforms its capital modelling capabilities wit..
PU
05/31FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
05/31Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
05/28FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
05/27WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Willis Towers Watson's Pri..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 836 M - -
Net income 2021 1 560 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 33 355 M 33 355 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 265,86 $
Last Close Price 258,61 $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Anne Donovan Bodnar Chief Administration & Head-Human Resources
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY22.75%33 355
AON PLC19.73%57 135
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.18.54%30 220
BROWN & BROWN, INC.10.46%14 811
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.75%2 674
EHEALTH, INC.-7.36%1 703