Willis Towers Watson Public : to launch risk community focused on rotor wing sector

LONDON, May 25, 2021 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of Heliclass, a bespoke community for rotor wing operators which provides world class data, analytics and expertise to its rotor wing clients.

Heliclass focuses on the sector's risk issues and their management strategies, equipping rotor wing operators with data and insight to help them mitigate risks and support a pro-active response to sector development and risk trends. In addition, it offers:

Opportunity for analytical insight that enables clients to analyse their data and strengthen their risk management capabilities

Innovative solutions to key issues such as climate and sustainability, cyber vulnerabilities, employee culture and geopolitical risks, supporting risk needs across people and assets

Industry insights and market updates which evaluate the risk and sector landscape, leveraging Willis Towers Watson's expertise as a world-leading risk advisor and insurance broker to the aviation industry

Development of a rotor wing risk community building on our already established risk forums such as the Willis Towers Watson Airport Risk Community and A Class, which actively support open dialogue across the industry around its management of risk.

Heliclass delivers a rotor wing community with dedicated sector expertise, which will help clients mitigate risks and grow their operations.

The creation of Heliclass by the Willis Towers Watson Aviation team complements both their work with individual world-leading rotor-wing operators, as well as their industry-level collaboration as members of HeliOffshore and co-founders of the newly formed Insurance Sub-Committee.

John Taylor, Managing Director of General and Corporate Aviation at Willis Towers Watson said 'We recognise that our fixed rotor clients require dedicated and specific risk mitigation advice. By combining our leading data analytics with a greater understanding of the industry risk landscape and insurance market trends, Heliclass delivers a rotor wing community with dedicated sector expertise, which will help clients mitigate risks and grow their operations.'

