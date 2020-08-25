Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Willis Towers Watson launches product that helps clients create stimulus through the CARES Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:53am EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced it has created the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Optimization Program. The program will help companies navigate the CARES Act and realize available stimulus funds before its accompanying benefits expire.

Provisions in the CARES Act create an opportunity for companies to generate a stimulus by monetizing net operating losses generated in the 2018, 2019 or 2020 tax year. Willis Towers Watson’s program helps companies realize a net operating loss by leveraging long tail liabilities held on the balance sheet, e.g., workers compensation liabilities, products liabilities, asbestos liabilities and pension liabilities. The Willis Towers Watson approach has additional features to enhance liquidity and to hedge against IRS challenges.

“With filed bankruptcies up 26% in 2020, managing liquidity in today’s COVID-19 economy remains a key strategic objective for many companies,” said Jonathon Drummond, head of Casualty Broking, North America, Willis Towers Watson. “Our CARES Act Optimization Program provides an innovative way to create a cash stimulus today while reducing balance sheet volatility and restoring borrowing capacity under a corporate credit revolver.”

With critical provisions of the CARES Act expiring at the end of this tax year, there is a short window of opportunity to realize available stimulus funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504
ileana.feoli@willistowerswatson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
09:53aWillis Towers Watson launches product that helps clients create stimulus thro..
GL
08/24WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc -3-
DJ
08/24WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc -2-
DJ
08/24WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/21WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc -3-
DJ
08/21WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc -2-
DJ
08/21WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/20WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc -2-
DJ
08/20WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08/18WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Research Network partners with Metabiota to expand..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 316 M - -
Net income 2020 1 063 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 25 076 M 25 076 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 229,85 $
Last Close Price 194,60 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-3.63%25 076
AON PLC-8.70%44 053
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.9.23%19 917
BROWN & BROWN, INC.15.81%12 930
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.57%2 157
EHEALTH, INC.-31.57%1 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group