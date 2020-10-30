Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    0Y4Q   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(0Y4Q)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/23 09:51:15 am
209.11 USD   -0.14%
06:41aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
PR
10/29WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
10/29NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norges Bank : - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:41am EDT

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.      KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Norges Bank
Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock
IE00BDB6Q211
Date of dealing 29/10/2020

2.        INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)       Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 2,146,516 (1.67%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total 2,146,516 (1.67%)

(b)       Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1.      DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales


Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 77,355 190.0733 USD
Purchase 27,355 187.0400 USD
Sale 77,355 190.0733 USD

(b)     Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)      Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii)     Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d)         Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO

Date of disclosure 30/10/2020
Contact name Aïssata Diakhite
Telephone number +47 966 34 396
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
06:41aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
PR
10/29WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
10/29NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
PR
10/29WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Q3 2020 Supplemental Slides
PU
10/29Willis Towers Watson Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
GL
10/28WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Record-breaking InsurTech fundraising in Q3 2020, ..
PU
10/28WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Re Securities completes $100 million ‘La Vie..
PU
10/28Employees flock to virtual health care during pandemic, Willis Towers Watson ..
GL
10/27WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
10/26WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Wats..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group