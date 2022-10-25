Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. WILLs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4482   JP3154190007

WILLS INC.

(4482)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-25 am EDT
656.00 JPY   +0.46%
03:31aS.Korea opposition boycotts Yoon budget speech in battle of wills
RE
10/13Analysis-Saudi oil power play bruises U.S. ties but won't break them
RE
10/05UK quake could spur pension fund asset 'hibernation' :Mike Dolan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea opposition boycotts Yoon budget speech in battle of wills

10/25/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol gives a budget speech at the National Assembly in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition lawmakers boycotted President Yoon Suk-yeol's first budget speech to parliament on Tuesday to protest against a criminal probe surrounding the opposition leader, in an escalating battle of wills that could complicate deliberations.

Yoon mapped out details of the 639 trillion won ($445 billion) proposal for next year to a half-empty National Assembly hall that was missing members of the Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-strong parliament.

Yoon's conservative government will need the Democrats' support to fund spending on a post-coronavirus recovery and a more aggressive response to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, with a budget deadline looming on Dec. 2.

Yoon has already been weakened politically by a series of gaffes and controversies, which overshadowed his first major overseas tour last month and have knocked his approval ratings lower, inviting scathing criticism from some lawmakers within his own People Power Party.

The opposition's ire was piqued on Monday when prosecutors raided its headquarters in Seoul as part of a long-running investigation into suspected corruption involving property deals.

Several of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's former and current confidants have been arrested on charges they took more than 800 million won in illegal political contributions from developers to aid Lee's presidential campaign when it was launched last year.

Lee, who narrowly lost the election to Yoon in March, has denied any wrongdoing, while Yoon's office said it has not played a role in any criminal investigations.

The Democrats have accused Yoon, himself a former prosecutor-general, of ordering the investigation to stifle opposition. They demanded an apology, while threatening to boycott the budget speech.

Yoon refused, saying on Monday that attaching any conditions to attendance at his speech would be "unprecedented in our constitutional history".

Yoon's Tuesday speech called for swift passage of the budget with bipartisan support, to ease households' economic hardship and improve people's livelihoods.

"In order to overcome the grave economic and security situation, there can be no divide between the ruling and opposition parties," he said, adding that he "desperately needs the parliament's cooperation".

The justice minister, who oversees prosecutors' affairs, told parliament on Monday that they were looking into whether bribes were exchanged during the property development process but declined to comment when asked if they were examining the possible use of such funds to help Lee's campaign.

($1 = 1,434.9000 won)

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
All news about WILLS INC.
03:31aS.Korea opposition boycotts Yoon budget speech in battle of wills
RE
10/13Analysis-Saudi oil power play bruises U.S. ties but won't break them
RE
10/05UK quake could spur pension fund asset 'hibernation..
RE
09/13Locked in a safe somewhere in London: over 30 seale..
RE
08/26U.S. and China reach landmark audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies
RE
08/02ITC Exits Lifestyle Retailing Business
MT
07/29U.S. Air Force pauses some operations over pilot ejection seat concerns
RE
07/29WILLs Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on June 17, 2022 has expired with the repurchase ..
CI
07/20Secret hearing over Prince Philip's will was wrong, UK court told
RE
07/20Education takes flight under Ghanaian artist's repurposed planes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 378 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2021 349 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
Net cash 2021 1 259 M 8,46 M 8,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 12 927 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,56x
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart WILLS INC.
Duration : Period :
WILLs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 653,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mitsuo Sugimoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasuyuki Hasumoto Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Yoichi Aoyama Independent Outside Director
Masaaki Kato Managing Director & GM-Corporate Communications
Hiroshi Uekawa Director & General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLS INC.-29.56%87
ACCENTURE PLC-34.97%169 851
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.08%138 820
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%117 323
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%96 655
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.51%76 115