  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSC   US9713781048

WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.

(WSC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
44.86 USD   +1.49%
05:07pWillscot Mobile Mini : 2023 WSC ESG Update
03/20Willscot Mobile Mini to Participate in 2023 Markel Shareholders Meeting
03/16WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in Jefferies Business Services Summit
WillScot Mobile Mini : 2023 WSC ESG Update

03/27/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
2023 Environmental, Social and

Governance Update

March 2023

Our business is inherently sustainable and a pioneer within the industrial circular economy

Alternatives

Permanent new construction

Requires extensive materials and resources to construct, with the structure being disposed of upon project completion

Subleased offsite workspace

Increases transportation and risk due to travel between project site and workspace

Our circular economy solutions

Ready to Work solution

Our current solutions

Incorporates VAPS to drive reuse of more products and equipment, in addition to the units

Temporary modular and storage units

Provides basic space on the project site, and all units will be reused for future efforts

Refurbishment process

Circular by design, our lease-and-renew business model helps our customers achieve their ESG goals by reducing material usage, emissions, and costs.

Turnkey logistics solution

Immediate opportunity to improve route efficiencies while transitioning to clean energy solutions by delivering/picking up the units with an alternative fuel vehicle (EV, CNG) and powering the unit with solar energy

Future value proposition

  • We have implemented circular economy practices for decades.

  • Our modular and storage units, accompanied by VAPS, are designed to be reused, relocated, reconfigured, and refurbished.

  • Circular by design, our lease-and-renew business model helps our customers achieve their ESG goals by reducing material and labor usage, emissions, and costs.

Progress on Social and Governance

Social and community involvement

Program to date:

  • $308K+ donated ($237K company donated and $71K employee donated)

    • o 510+ donors

  • 2,700+ hours from 380+ volunteers

  • 410+ causes supported

  • $150K+ in-kind resources to Habitat for Humanity

  • 40,000+ recognition points awarded through our Ready to Go recognition platform

Our current solutions

Logistics

Future value proposition

Experience with transport, fleet, and logistics solutions

Digital/Data Analytics

Knowledge and experience with adopting a digital forward capability enabled by data analytics

End Market Expertise

Experience in our customer end markets (e.g. retail, etc.)

Human Capital Development

Experience in the development, improvement, and upskilling of individual capabilities, specifically the skilled trades

ESG Background

Knowledge of environmental, social, and governance approach to business as a means of expressing how a company interacts with its stakeholders

Governance enhancements

  • Updated Corporate Governance Guidelines in 2019 to include women and minorities in the pool of Board candidates

  • Declassified our Board in 2022

  • Removed supermajority voting requirement for all Board actions

  • Required 12-months' vesting for board member equity compensation

  • Approved biennial pay equity review and report to Compensation Committee as part of the

    Compensation Committee Charter

  • Increased stock ownership requirement of the CEO and CFO to 6x and 5x, respectively

  • Approved oversight of Human Capital Planning as primary responsibility of Compensation

    Committee

  • Approved oversight of ESG as a primary responsibility of Nominating and Corporate

    Governance Committee

  • ERM governance and oversight as primary responsibility of Audit Committee

  • Amended Bylaws and Committee charters to remove merger-related restrictions (upon exit of initial private equity investors)

ESG Reporting Plan

Offices with circular economy leasing model

Under Williams Mobile

1944

Business Forms

July 2020

WillScot + Mobile Mini

Merge

Introduced ESG program November 2021

Inaugural Investor Day

E - qualitative

S - quantitative & qualitative G - qualitative

Q1 - Q2 2024

First report released

Nov 2023

1994

Fund Created

2012

Minions of Kindness Fund has distributed $460K+ to 200+ employees since inception in 2012

  • 2021 2022

Proxy

May 2021 Enhanced corporate governance

Proxy

April 2022 Shared ESG goals

Baseline

Data

Capture consumption metrics for scope 1 & 2

Website Revamp

Align website with inaugural report

ESG Report

2nd report (Scope 1 & 2)

E - quantitative & qualitative S - quantitative & qualitative G - qualitative

  • Inherently sustainable business model with circular economy solutions

  • Our scale allows us to do more things and have a greater impact (e.g. 20k+ units refurbished or converted annually)

  • Our best-in-class safety culture has been top of mind from the beginning

Disclaimer

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 21:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 391 M - -
Net income 2023 365 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 096 M 9 096 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,20 $
Average target price 57,91 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley L. Soultz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim D. Boswell President & Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olsson Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Bryan Parkes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Hezron Timothy Lopez Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-2.15%9 096
UNITED RENTALS4.32%25 727
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC0.36%25 344
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-13.72%12 431
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-4.69%4 065
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-10.88%3 437
