WillScot Mobile Mini : 2023 WSC ESG Update

2023 Environmental, Social and
Governance Update
March 2023
Our business is inherently sustainable and a pioneer within the industrial circular economy
Permanent new construction
Requires extensive materials and resources to construct, with the structure being disposed of upon project completion
Subleased offsite workspace
Increases transportation and risk due to travel between project site and workspace
Our circular economy solutions
Ready to Work solution
Our current solutions
Incorporates VAPS to drive reuse of more products and equipment, in addition to the units
Temporary modular and storage units
Provides basic space on the project site, and all units will be reused for future efforts
Refurbishment process
Circular by design, our lease-and-renew business model helps our customers achieve their ESG goals by reducing material usage, emissions, and costs.
Turnkey logistics solution
Immediate opportunity to improve route efficiencies while transitioning to clean energy solutions by delivering/picking up the units with an alternative fuel vehicle (EV, CNG) and powering the unit with solar energy
Future value proposition
• We have implemented circular economy practices for decades.
• Our modular and storage units, accompanied by VAPS, are designed to be reused, relocated, reconfigured, and refurbished.
• Circular by design, our lease-and-renew business model helps our customers achieve their ESG goals by reducing material and labor usage, emissions, and costs.
Progress on Social and Governance
Social and community involvement
Program to date:
$308K+ donated ($237K company donated and $71K employee donated)
2,700+ hours from 380+ volunteers
410+ causes supported
$150K+ in-kind resources to Habitat for Humanity
40,000+ recognition points awarded through our Ready to Go recognition platform
Logistics
Experience with transport, fleet, and logistics solutions
Digital/Data Analytics
Knowledge and experience with adopting a digital forward capability enabled by data analytics
End Market Expertise
Experience in our customer end markets (e.g. retail, etc.)
Human Capital Development
Experience in the development, improvement, and upskilling of individual capabilities, specifically the skilled trades
ESG Background
Knowledge of environmental, social, and governance approach to business as a means of expressing how a company interacts with its stakeholders
• Updated Corporate Governance Guidelines in 2019 to include women and minorities in the pool of Board candidates
• Declassified our Board in 2022
-
• Removed supermajority voting requirement for all Board actions
• Required 12-months' vesting for board member equity compensation
-
• Approved biennial pay equity review and report to Compensation Committee as part of the
Compensation Committee Charter
• Increased stock ownership requirement of the CEO and CFO to 6x and 5x, respectively
-
• Approved oversight of Human Capital Planning as primary responsibility of Compensation
Committee
• Approved oversight of ESG as a primary responsibility of Nominating and Corporate
Governance Committee
• ERM governance and oversight as primary responsibility of Audit Committee
• Amended Bylaws and Committee charters to remove merger-related restrictions (upon exit of initial private equity investors)
ESG Reporting Plan
Offices with circular economy leasing model
Under Williams Mobile
1944
Business Forms
July 2020
WillScot + Mobile Mini
Merge
Introduced ESG program November 2021
Inaugural Investor Day
E - qualitative
S - quantitative & qualitative G - qualitative
Q1 - Q2 2024
First report released
Nov 2023
1994
Fund Created
2012
Minions of Kindness Fund has distributed $460K+ to 200+ employees since inception in 2012
Proxy
May 2021 Enhanced corporate governance
Proxy
April 2022 Shared ESG goals
Baseline
Data
Capture consumption metrics for scope 1 & 2
Website Revamp
Align website with inaugural report
2nd report (Scope 1 & 2)
E - quantitative & qualitative S - quantitative & qualitative G - qualitative