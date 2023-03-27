WillScot Mobile Mini : 2023 WSC ESG Update

2023 Environmental, Social and

Governance Update

March 2023

Our business is inherently sustainable and a pioneer within the industrial circular economy

Alternatives

Permanent new construction

Requires extensive materials and resources to construct, with the structure being disposed of upon project completion

Subleased offsite workspace

Increases transportation and risk due to travel between project site and workspace

Our circular economy solutions

Ready to Work solution

Our current solutions

Incorporates VAPS to drive reuse of more products and equipment, in addition to the units

Temporary modular and storage units

Provides basic space on the project site, and all units will be reused for future efforts

Refurbishment process

Circular by design, our lease-and-renew business model helps our customers achieve their ESG goals by reducing material usage, emissions, and costs.

Turnkey logistics solution

Immediate opportunity to improve route efficiencies while transitioning to clean energy solutions by delivering/picking up the units with an alternative fuel vehicle (EV, CNG) and powering the unit with solar energy

Future value proposition

• We have implemented circular economy practices for decades.

• Our modular and storage units, accompanied by VAPS, are designed to be reused, relocated, reconfigured, and refurbished.

• Circular by design, our lease-and-renew business model helps our customers achieve their ESG goals by reducing material and labor usage, emissions, and costs.

Progress on Social and Governance

Social and community involvement

Program to date:  $308K+ donated ($237K company donated and $71K employee donated) o 510+ donors

 2,700+ hours from 380+ volunteers

 410+ causes supported

 $150K+ in-kind resources to Habitat for Humanity

 40,000+ recognition points awarded through our Ready to Go recognition platform

Governance enhancements

• Updated Corporate Governance Guidelines in 2019 to include women and minorities in the pool of Board candidates

• Declassified our Board in 2022

• Removed supermajority voting requirement for all Board actions

• Required 12-months' vesting for board member equity compensation

• Approved biennial pay equity review and report to Compensation Committee as part of the Compensation Committee Charter • Increased stock ownership requirement of the CEO and CFO to 6x and 5x, respectively

• Approved oversight of Human Capital Planning as primary responsibility of Compensation Committee

• Approved oversight of ESG as a primary responsibility of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

• ERM governance and oversight as primary responsibility of Audit Committee

• Amended Bylaws and Committee charters to remove merger-related restrictions (upon exit of initial private equity investors)

ESG Reporting Plan

Offices with circular economy leasing model

Under Williams Mobile

1944

Business Forms

July 2020

WillScot + Mobile Mini

Merge

Introduced ESG program November 2021

Inaugural Investor Day

E - qualitative

S - quantitative & qualitative G - qualitative

Q1 - Q2 2024

First report released

Nov 2023

ESG ReportMateriality AssessmentMobile Mini Minions of KindnessIPO

1994

Fund Created

2012

Minions of Kindness Fund has distributed $460K+ to 200+ employees since inception in 2012

2021 2022

Proxy

May 2021 Enhanced corporate governance

Proxy

April 2022 Shared ESG goals

Baseline

Data

Capture consumption metrics for scope 1 & 2

Website Revamp

Align website with inaugural report

ESG Report

2nd report (Scope 1 & 2)

E - quantitative & qualitative S - quantitative & qualitative G - qualitative