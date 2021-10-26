WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference
10/26/2021 | 08:01am EDT
PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The presentation will take place at 11:25 a.m. EST.
About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.