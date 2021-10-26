Log in
    WSC   US9713781048

WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.

(WSC)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

10/26/2021 | 08:01am EDT
PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The presentation will take place at 11:25 a.m. EST.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


All news about WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.
08:01aWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference
GL
10/25WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : to Host Investor Day
AQ
10/25WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : Acquires Leading Regional Modular Space Company
AQ
10/21WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4, 2021
AQ
10/09Certain Common Stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Ag..
CI
09/28WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : to Participate in a Live Discussion with Thompson Research Group
AQ
09/27WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Con..
GL
09/20WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : Buys Three Regional Storage Services Companies for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09/20WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : Acquires Three Leading Regional Storage Services Companies
AQ
09/20WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. acquired American Mobile Leasing LLC.
CI
Analyst Recommendations on WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 840 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 692 M 7 692 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 72,6%
Technical analysis trends WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,34 $
Average target price 37,73 $
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley L. Soultz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim D. Boswell President & Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olsson Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Parkes Chief Information Officer & EVP
Warren Smith Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.48.21%7 692
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC70.39%35 931
UNITED RENTALS, INC.58.81%26 514
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.41.47%8 249
HERC HOLDINGS INC.170.00%5 318
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-5.79%4 777