    WSC   US9713781048

WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.

(WSC)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Business Services Conference

05/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
PHOENIX, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Girardi, Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will host virtual private meetings during the Morgan Stanley Business Services Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The meetings will be held by appointment only.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 788 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 614 M 6 614 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 71,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley L. Soultz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly Williams President & Chief Operating Officer
Tim D. Boswell Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olsson Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Parkes Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.25.94%6 614
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC38.22%29 537
UNITED RENTALS, INC.43.47%24 795
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.30.41%7 617
AIR LEASE CORPORATION9.91%5 570
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED8.16%3 535