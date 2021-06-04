Log in
    WSC   US9713781048

WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.

(WSC)
  Report
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
PHOENIX, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation will take place at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 788 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 439 M 6 439 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 72,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,36 $
Last Close Price 27,99 $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley L. Soultz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly Williams President & Chief Operating Officer
Tim D. Boswell Chief Financial Officer
Erik Olsson Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Parkes Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.20.80%6 439
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC51.37%32 841
UNITED RENTALS, INC.44.94%24 328
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.25.78%7 346
AIR LEASE CORPORATION5.16%5 331
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED9.13%3 567