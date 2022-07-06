Log in
    WSC   US9713781048

WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.

(WSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
31.53 USD   -0.57%
04:14pWILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pWILLSCOT MOBILE MINI : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07/05S&P Revises WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Outlook to Positive on Strong Operating Performance, Affirms 'BB-' Rating
MT
WillScot Mobile Mini : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Lopez Hezron T.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, CL & CO & ESG /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
4646 E. VAN BUREN STREET, SUITE 400
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PHOENIX AZ 85008
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Lopez Hezron T.
4646 E. VAN BUREN STREET, SUITE 400

PHOENIX, AZ85008

EVP, CL & CO & ESG
Signatures
/s/ Hezron Lopez 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each time-based restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive upon vesting one share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.0001 per share, or its cash equivalent.
(2) On July 2, 2020, the Reporting Person was granted 6,479 RSUs on July 2, 2020 which vest annually in four equal installments on July 2 of each year beginning in 2021 subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. 2020 Incentive Award Plan and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
