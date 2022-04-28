WillScot Mobile Mini : Supplemental Report - Q1 2022
Segment Results
WillScot Mobile Mini Supplemental Report
(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate)
For additional non-GAAP disclosures, please refer to accompanying investor presentation.
Please note that this document does not contain any new financial information or metrics relative to our other filings.
Quarterly Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021
NA Modular - 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 299,686
$ 299,686
Gross profit
$ 128,931
$ 128,931
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 103,948
$ 103,948
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 57,577
$ 57,577
Average modular space units on rent
85,007
85,007
Average modular space utilization rate
67.0 %
67.0 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate
$ 884
$ 884
Average portable storage units on rent
463
463
Average portable storage utilization rate
52.6 %
52.6 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate
$ 160
$ 160
NA Modular - 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 266,224
$ 289,382
$ 299,051
$ 309,522
$ 1,164,179
Gross profit
$ 113,002
$ 116,136
$ 127,854
$ 139,453
$ 496,445
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 97,371
$ 103,545
$ 106,825
$ 115,263
$ 423,004
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 39,135
$ 49,364
$ 31,789
$ 67,207
$ 187,495
Average modular space units on rent
84,795
84,754
84,218
84,328
84,524
Average modular space utilization rate
67.6 %
67.7 %
67.6 %
67.5 %
67.6 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate
$ 737
$ 801
$ 834
$ 866
$ 809
Average portable storage units on rent
14,903
13,301
493
552
7,312
Average portable storage utilization rate
60.3 %
69.8 %
48.0 %
62.7 %
68.8 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate
$ 124
$ 133
$ 179
$ 228
$ 131
NA Storage - 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 151,484
$ 151,484
Gross profit
$ 105,130
$ 105,130
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 63,825
$ 63,825
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 20,171
$ 20,171
Average modular space units on rent
18,559
18,559
Average modular space utilization rate
76.3 %
76.3 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate
$ 594
$ 594
Average portable storage units on rent
152,326
152,326
Average portable storage utilization rate
83.2 %
83.2 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate
$ 166
$ 166
NA Storage - 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 107,748
$ 115,794
$ 133,897
$ 151,363
$ 508,802
Gross profit
$ 72,619
$ 75,721
$ 92,496
$ 107,423
$ 348,259
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 46,322
$ 49,526
$ 59,123
$ 71,629
$ 226,600
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 3,472
$ 8,773
$ 11,920
$ 21,261
$ 45,426
Average modular space units on rent
16,439
16,360
16,316
18,006
16,780
Average modular space utilization rate
79.4 %
78.4 %
77.6 %
78.8 %
78.5 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate
$ 535
$ 573
$ 602
$ 617
$ 582
Average portable storage units on rent
105,810
112,862
137,123
158,055
128,463
Average portable storage utilization rate
73.9 %
76.1 %
83.2 %
88.1 %
80.9 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate
$ 148
$ 151
$ 155
$ 163
$ 155
UK Storage - 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 27,440
$ 27,440
Gross profit
$ 17,921
$ 17,921
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 12,544
$ 12,544
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 9,615
$ 9,615
Average modular space units on rent
8,453
8,453
Average modular space utilization rate
73.7 %
73.7 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate
$ 428
$ 428
Average portable storage units on rent
27,448
27,448
Average portable storage utilization rate
89.8 %
89.8 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate
$ 94
$ 94
UK Storage - 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 27,007
$ 28,432
$ 28,099
$ 27,487
$ 111,025
Gross profit
$ 16,493
$ 17,937
$ 18,876
$ 17,936
$ 71,242
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,064
$ 12,328
$ 13,255
$ 12,392
$ 49,039
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 6,770
$ 4,226
$ 11,649
$ 5,185
$ 27,830
Average modular space units on rent
9,115
9,354
9,298
8,627
9,098
Average modular space utilization rate
83.8 %
84.3 %
83.4 %
76.7 %
82.0 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate
$ 404
$ 438
$ 454
$ 439
$ 434
Average portable storage units on rent
24,647
25,573
25,632
26,911
25,691
Average portable storage utilization rate
89.2 %
91.8 %
89.1 %
90.6 %
90.2 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate
$ 82
$ 88
$ 90
$ 91
$ 88
Tank and Pump Solutions - 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 30,284
$ 30,284
Gross profit
$ 14,833
$ 14,833
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,506
$ 11,506
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 7,873
$ 7,873
Average tank and pump solutions rental fleet utilization based on original equipment cost
75.8 %
75.8 %
Tank and Pump Solutions - 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenue
$ 24,344
$ 27,494
$ 29,505
$ 29,548
$ 110,891
Gross profit
$ 11,266
$ 13,016
$ 14,323
$ 13,657
$ 52,263
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 8,828
$ 10,096
$ 10,946
$ 11,880
$ 41,750
Capital expenditures for rental equipment
$ 3,158
$ 2,919
$ 5,016
$ 6,654
$ 17,747
Average tank and pump solutions rental fleet utilization based on original equipment cost
67.4 %
71.2 %
74.8 %
75.5 %
72.3 %
