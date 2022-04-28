WillScot Mobile Mini : Supplemental Report - Q1 2022

WillScot Mobile Mini Supplemental Report

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate)

Quarterly Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021

NA Modular - 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 299,686 $ 299,686

Gross profit $ 128,931 $ 128,931

Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,948 $ 103,948

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 57,577 $ 57,577

Average modular space units on rent 85,007 85,007

Average modular space utilization rate 67.0 % 67.0 %

Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 884 $ 884

Average portable storage units on rent 463 463

Average portable storage utilization rate 52.6 % 52.6 %

Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 160 $ 160

NA Modular - 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 266,224 $ 289,382 $ 299,051 $ 309,522 $ 1,164,179

Gross profit $ 113,002 $ 116,136 $ 127,854 $ 139,453 $ 496,445

Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,371 $ 103,545 $ 106,825 $ 115,263 $ 423,004

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 39,135 $ 49,364 $ 31,789 $ 67,207 $ 187,495

Average modular space units on rent 84,795 84,754 84,218 84,328 84,524

Average modular space utilization rate 67.6 % 67.7 % 67.6 % 67.5 % 67.6 %

Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 737 $ 801 $ 834 $ 866 $ 809

Average portable storage units on rent 14,903 13,301 493 552 7,312

Average portable storage utilization rate 60.3 % 69.8 % 48.0 % 62.7 % 68.8 %

Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 124 $ 133 $ 179 $ 228 $ 131

NA Storage - 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 151,484 $ 151,484

Gross profit $ 105,130 $ 105,130

Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,825 $ 63,825

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 20,171 $ 20,171

Average modular space units on rent 18,559 18,559

Average modular space utilization rate 76.3 % 76.3 %

Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 594 $ 594

Average portable storage units on rent 152,326 152,326

Average portable storage utilization rate 83.2 % 83.2 %

Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 166 $ 166

NA Storage - 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 107,748 $ 115,794 $ 133,897 $ 151,363 $ 508,802

Gross profit $ 72,619 $ 75,721 $ 92,496 $ 107,423 $ 348,259

Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,322 $ 49,526 $ 59,123 $ 71,629 $ 226,600

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 3,472 $ 8,773 $ 11,920 $ 21,261 $ 45,426

Average modular space units on rent 16,439 16,360 16,316 18,006 16,780

Average modular space utilization rate 79.4 % 78.4 % 77.6 % 78.8 % 78.5 %

Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 535 $ 573 $ 602 $ 617 $ 582

Average portable storage units on rent 105,810 112,862 137,123 158,055 128,463

Average portable storage utilization rate 73.9 % 76.1 % 83.2 % 88.1 % 80.9 %

Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 148 $ 151 $ 155 $ 163 $ 155

UK Storage - 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 27,440 $ 27,440

Gross profit $ 17,921 $ 17,921

Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,544 $ 12,544

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 9,615 $ 9,615

Average modular space units on rent 8,453 8,453

Average modular space utilization rate 73.7 % 73.7 %

Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 428 $ 428

Average portable storage units on rent 27,448 27,448

Average portable storage utilization rate 89.8 % 89.8 %

Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 94 $ 94

UK Storage - 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 27,007 $ 28,432 $ 28,099 $ 27,487 $ 111,025

Gross profit $ 16,493 $ 17,937 $ 18,876 $ 17,936 $ 71,242

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,064 $ 12,328 $ 13,255 $ 12,392 $ 49,039

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 6,770 $ 4,226 $ 11,649 $ 5,185 $ 27,830

Average modular space units on rent 9,115 9,354 9,298 8,627 9,098

Average modular space utilization rate 83.8 % 84.3 % 83.4 % 76.7 % 82.0 %

Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 404 $ 438 $ 454 $ 439 $ 434

Average portable storage units on rent 24,647 25,573 25,632 26,911 25,691

Average portable storage utilization rate 89.2 % 91.8 % 89.1 % 90.6 % 90.2 %

Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 82 $ 88 $ 90 $ 91 $ 88

Tank and Pump Solutions - 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 30,284 $ 30,284

Gross profit $ 14,833 $ 14,833

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,506 $ 11,506

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 7,873 $ 7,873

Average tank and pump solutions rental fleet utilization based on original equipment cost 75.8 % 75.8 %

Tank and Pump Solutions - 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Revenue $ 24,344 $ 27,494 $ 29,505 $ 29,548 $ 110,891

Gross profit $ 11,266 $ 13,016 $ 14,323 $ 13,657 $ 52,263

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,828 $ 10,096 $ 10,946 $ 11,880 $ 41,750

Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 3,158 $ 2,919 $ 5,016 $ 6,654 $ 17,747