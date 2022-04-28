Log in
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 10:18:44 am EDT
34.84 USD   +0.91%
WillScot Mobile Mini : Supplemental Report - Q1 2022

04/28/2022 | 10:07am EDT
Segment Results
WillScot Mobile Mini Supplemental Report
(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate)
For additional non-GAAP disclosures, please refer to accompanying investor presentation.
Please note that this document does not contain any new financial information or metrics relative to our other filings.
Quarterly Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021
NA Modular - 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 299,686 $ 299,686
Gross profit $ 128,931 $ 128,931
Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,948 $ 103,948
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 57,577 $ 57,577
Average modular space units on rent 85,007 85,007
Average modular space utilization rate 67.0 % 67.0 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 884 $ 884
Average portable storage units on rent 463 463
Average portable storage utilization rate 52.6 % 52.6 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 160 $ 160
NA Modular - 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 266,224 $ 289,382 $ 299,051 $ 309,522 $ 1,164,179
Gross profit $ 113,002 $ 116,136 $ 127,854 $ 139,453 $ 496,445
Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,371 $ 103,545 $ 106,825 $ 115,263 $ 423,004
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 39,135 $ 49,364 $ 31,789 $ 67,207 $ 187,495
Average modular space units on rent 84,795 84,754 84,218 84,328 84,524
Average modular space utilization rate 67.6 % 67.7 % 67.6 % 67.5 % 67.6 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 737 $ 801 $ 834 $ 866 $ 809
Average portable storage units on rent 14,903 13,301 493 552 7,312
Average portable storage utilization rate 60.3 % 69.8 % 48.0 % 62.7 % 68.8 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 124 $ 133 $ 179 $ 228 $ 131
NA Storage - 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 151,484 $ 151,484
Gross profit $ 105,130 $ 105,130
Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,825 $ 63,825
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 20,171 $ 20,171
Average modular space units on rent 18,559 18,559
Average modular space utilization rate 76.3 % 76.3 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 594 $ 594
Average portable storage units on rent 152,326 152,326
Average portable storage utilization rate 83.2 % 83.2 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 166 $ 166
NA Storage - 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 107,748 $ 115,794 $ 133,897 $ 151,363 $ 508,802
Gross profit $ 72,619 $ 75,721 $ 92,496 $ 107,423 $ 348,259
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,322 $ 49,526 $ 59,123 $ 71,629 $ 226,600
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 3,472 $ 8,773 $ 11,920 $ 21,261 $ 45,426
Average modular space units on rent 16,439 16,360 16,316 18,006 16,780
Average modular space utilization rate 79.4 % 78.4 % 77.6 % 78.8 % 78.5 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 535 $ 573 $ 602 $ 617 $ 582
Average portable storage units on rent 105,810 112,862 137,123 158,055 128,463
Average portable storage utilization rate 73.9 % 76.1 % 83.2 % 88.1 % 80.9 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 148 $ 151 $ 155 $ 163 $ 155
UK Storage - 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 27,440 $ 27,440
Gross profit $ 17,921 $ 17,921
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,544 $ 12,544
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 9,615 $ 9,615
Average modular space units on rent 8,453 8,453
Average modular space utilization rate 73.7 % 73.7 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 428 $ 428
Average portable storage units on rent 27,448 27,448
Average portable storage utilization rate 89.8 % 89.8 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 94 $ 94
UK Storage - 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 27,007 $ 28,432 $ 28,099 $ 27,487 $ 111,025
Gross profit $ 16,493 $ 17,937 $ 18,876 $ 17,936 $ 71,242
Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,064 $ 12,328 $ 13,255 $ 12,392 $ 49,039
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 6,770 $ 4,226 $ 11,649 $ 5,185 $ 27,830
Average modular space units on rent 9,115 9,354 9,298 8,627 9,098
Average modular space utilization rate 83.8 % 84.3 % 83.4 % 76.7 % 82.0 %
Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 404 $ 438 $ 454 $ 439 $ 434
Average portable storage units on rent 24,647 25,573 25,632 26,911 25,691
Average portable storage utilization rate 89.2 % 91.8 % 89.1 % 90.6 % 90.2 %
Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 82 $ 88 $ 90 $ 91 $ 88
Tank and Pump Solutions - 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 30,284 $ 30,284
Gross profit $ 14,833 $ 14,833
Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,506 $ 11,506
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 7,873 $ 7,873
Average tank and pump solutions rental fleet utilization based on original equipment cost 75.8 % 75.8 %
Tank and Pump Solutions - 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Revenue $ 24,344 $ 27,494 $ 29,505 $ 29,548 $ 110,891
Gross profit $ 11,266 $ 13,016 $ 14,323 $ 13,657 $ 52,263
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,828 $ 10,096 $ 10,946 $ 11,880 $ 41,750
Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 3,158 $ 2,919 $ 5,016 $ 6,654 $ 17,747
Average tank and pump solutions rental fleet utilization based on original equipment cost 67.4 % 71.2 % 74.8 % 75.5 % 72.3 %

Disclaimer

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
