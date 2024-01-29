Jan 28 (Reuters) - Portable storage solutions company Willscot Mobile Mini is nearing a $3 billion plus deal to acquire business-to-business rental company McGrath RentCorp , the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
