Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months, according to the report. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)