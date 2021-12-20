General Announcement::Wilmar establishes a Board Sustainability Committee

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)

Wilmar establishes a Board Sustainability Committee

Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has established a Board Sustainability Committee ("BSC") to provide specific oversight of the Company's sustainability strategy. This will include governance over implementation and communications of the Company's sustainability activities with its stakeholders. Sustainability or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters previously fell under the purview of the Company's Risk Management Committee ("RMC") as one of several operational risks that the RMC has oversight of. The BSC will now provide input to the Board on ESG issues and sustainability performance. The setting up of a new board-level committee dedicated to sustainability signals the importance of these issues to Wilmar, and that the Wilmar Board is fully committed to integrating sustainability within the Wilmar business model.

The members of the BSC, the majority of whom are independent directors of the Company, are:

Mr Kishore Mahbubani (Chairman) Mr Lim Siong Guan Mr Kwah Thiam Hock Mr Kuok Khoon Hong

These appointments take effect and the BSC will operate from 1 January 2022.

Issued by

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 20 December 2021