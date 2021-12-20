Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Wilmar International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F34   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Wilmar establishes a Board Sustainability Committee

12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)

Wilmar establishes a Board Sustainability Committee

Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has established a Board Sustainability Committee ("BSC") to provide specific oversight of the Company's sustainability strategy. This will include governance over implementation and communications of the Company's sustainability activities with its stakeholders. Sustainability or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters previously fell under the purview of the Company's Risk Management Committee ("RMC") as one of several operational risks that the RMC has oversight of. The BSC will now provide input to the Board on ESG issues and sustainability performance. The setting up of a new board-level committee dedicated to sustainability signals the importance of these issues to Wilmar, and that the Wilmar Board is fully committed to integrating sustainability within the Wilmar business model.

The members of the BSC, the majority of whom are independent directors of the Company, are:

  1. Mr Kishore Mahbubani (Chairman)
  2. Mr Lim Siong Guan
  3. Mr Kwah Thiam Hock
  4. Mr Kuok Khoon Hong

These appointments take effect and the BSC will operate from 1 January 2022.

Issued by

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 20 December 2021

Disclaimer

Wilmar International Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
04:30aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Wilmar establishes a Board Sustainability Committee
PU
12/03EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Transfer and Use of Treasury Shares
PU
12/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Wilmar Recognised as Top Scorer and Global Leader for Protection o..
PU
11/26EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Transfer and Use of Treasury Shares
PU
11/22WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Tops the 2021 SPOTT Assessment
PU
11/15WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Recognised as Global Sustainability Frontrunner by Dow Jones Sustai..
PU
11/02Singapore Shares Close Higher; Wilmar International Climbs 2% on Reporting Higher Q3 Pr..
MT
11/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Ten Biggest Global Agricultural Trading and Processing Companies C..
PU
11/01Singapore Shares Close Higher on Monday; Wilmar International Climbs 2% on Improved Q3 ..
MT
11/01Wilmar International Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in Q3
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 138 M - -
Net income 2021 1 653 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 18 789 M 18 822 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,98 $
Average target price 4,41 $
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-12.26%18 822
NESTLÉ S.A.22.14%379 836
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.10%90 617
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.59%52 883
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.45%43 466
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.05%40 975