Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Wilmar International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F34   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:59:52 pm EDT
4.490 SGD   -0.88%
12:47aIndonesia launches corruption case over palm oil exports
RE
12:47aIndonesia launches corruption case over palm oil exports
RE
04/19Wilmar International Signs MOU for Scientific Research in Forest Rehabilitation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia launches corruption case over palm oil exports

04/20/2022 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the quality of crude palm oil (CPO) in a state CPO processing unit at Indonesia's North Sumatra province

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities have opened a corruption case linked to the issuance of palm oil export permits, naming four suspects including a trade ministry official and palm oil company executives, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

The move comes as the government in Indonesia, which is the world's top palm oil producer, has faced pressure to control soaring cooking oil prices. Authorities between late January and the middle of March restricted exports of palm oil and its derivatives, requiring companies to meet demand at home before they were allowed to export.

"We have conducted an investigation and have found strong indications of the criminal offence of corruption relating to the issuance of export permits for palm oil," Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said in a televised statement.

There was evidence export permits had been issued for companies that had not yet met the requirements to meet local supply, he said.

The attorney general only gave the initials of the suspects but said they included a director general of international trade at the trade ministry and officials at three companies - Permata Hijau Group, PT Wilmar Nabati Indonesia and Musim Mas.

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi in a statement said his ministry supported the ongoing legal process.

"The Trade Ministry also stands ready to provide any information needed in the law enforcement process," he said.

Wilmar Group said in a statement it had "complied with all applicable regulations related to export approvals and we will always cooperate in supporting government policies."

Musim Mas asked for more time to comment and Pertama Hijau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sahat Sinaga, executive director of the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association, defended the actions of the implicated companies and said according to the group's data they had met domestic sales requirements.

"These companies worked according to the regulations," he said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 2.48% 1465.5 End-of-day quote.29.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 107.644 Delayed Quote.44.39%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.88% 4.49 Delayed Quote.9.42%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.37.64%
All news about WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
12:47aIndonesia launches corruption case over palm oil exports
RE
12:47aIndonesia launches corruption case over palm oil exports
RE
04/19Wilmar International Signs MOU for Scientific Research in Forest Rehabilitation
MT
04/18WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : And Searrp Collaborate For Scientific Research In Forest Rehabilita..
PU
04/18Wilmar International Limited and South East Asian Rainforest Research Partnership Colla..
CI
04/14WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares
PU
04/14WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Kerry..
PU
04/07Wilmar International Secures $100 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan from Bank of East ..
MT
04/07WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : The Bank Of East Asia, Limited Extends Wilmar A Three-year Us$100 M..
PU
04/07Wilmar International Limited Announces Three-Year $100 Million Sustainability-Linked Lo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69 460 M - -
Net income 2022 1 916 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 20 874 M 20 874 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,31 $
Average target price 4,37 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED9.42%20 874
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.59%362 902
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.66%87 924
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.93%54 257
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY18.69%51 642
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.32%46 058