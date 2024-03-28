Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 will be convened in hybrid format and held (i) by way of electronic means ("Virtual Meeting") and (ii) physically at Level 1, Auditorium, 28 Biopolis Road, Wilmar International, Singapore 138568 ("Physical Meeting"), on Friday, 19 April 2024 at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time).

2. Notice of AGM, Proxy Form, Annual Report 2023 and AGM Documents

The Notice of AGM, Proxy Form, Annual Report 2023 and the Letter to Shareholders together with all documents relating to the business of the AGM are available at:

(a) SGXNET at the URL:https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.

(b) The Company's website at the URL:https://ir-media.wilmar-international.com/shareholders-meetings.

Printed copies of the Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and the Annual Report 2023 request form will be sent to members.

Further details on the AGM arrangements may be found in the Notice of AGM, including information on: