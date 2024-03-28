WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 APRIL 2024 AT 10.00 A.M.
1. Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Hybrid Format
Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 will be convened in hybrid format and held (i) by way of electronic means ("Virtual Meeting") and (ii) physically at Level 1, Auditorium, 28 Biopolis Road, Wilmar International, Singapore 138568 ("Physical Meeting"), on Friday, 19 April 2024 at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time).
2. Notice of AGM, Proxy Form, Annual Report 2023 and AGM Documents
The Notice of AGM, Proxy Form, Annual Report 2023 and the Letter to Shareholders together with all documents relating to the business of the AGM are available at:
(a) SGXNET at the URL:https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
(b) The Company's website at the URL:https://ir-media.wilmar-international.com/shareholders-meetings.
Printed copies of the Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and the Annual Report 2023 request form will be sent to members.
Further details on the AGM arrangements may be found in the Notice of AGM, including information on:
(a) Appointment of proxy(ies).
(b) Raising questions in advance of the AGM or live during the AGM.
(c) Voting live at the AGM or via proxy.
(d) Shareholding through relevant intermediaries.
3. Registration for Attendance at AGM
Pre-registration is mandatory to attend the Physical Meeting and/or the Virtual Meeting and may be done online through the URLhttps://conveneagm.sg/wilmar2024agm by 10.00 a.m. on 16 April 2024 in order to enable the Company to verify the registrant's status as shareholder and to confirm their registration.
Proxy(ies) are required to pre-register for attendance by this deadline as well.
Successful registrants will receive a confirmation email by 17 April 2024. Shareholders who do not receive the confirmation email may contact the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.) at +65 6236-3550 or +65 6236-3555 oris.WilmarAGM@sg.tricorglobal.com.
Further information on the AGM
(a) For more information, shareholders may:
(i) refer to the Company's website at the URL
https://ir-media.wilmar-international.com/shareholders-meetings.
email the Company atir@wilmar.com.sg.
(b) Shareholders should note that for the Physical Meeting:
(i) No food or beverage will be served.
(ii) As parking at the AGM venue is extremely limited and for staff only, shareholders attending the Physical Meeting are encouraged to take the MRT to the nearest station at "one-north" along the Circle Line. If driving, shareholders will need to find parking at buildings in the vicinity.
Issued by
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 28 March 2024
