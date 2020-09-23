Log in
Wilmar International : China Unit to Raise US$2.06 Billion in IPO

09/23/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Agribusiness giant Wilmar International Ltd. Thursday said that its China unit will raise US$2.06 billion through an initial public offering in the country.

The company said that each share of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings will be sold for 25.70 yuan (US$3.77).

"Although the proposed listing is planned to take place by mid October, there is no certainty that the proposed listing will proceed as it is still subject to prevailing market conditions," Wilmar said.

The China unit has already secured strategic investors including that from state-owned funds and sovereign-wealth funds.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 6.8183 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.69% 4.38 End-of-day quote.6.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 232 M - -
Net income 2020 1 254 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 20 407 M 20 324 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,64 $
Last Close Price 3,21 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6.31%20 394
NESTLÉ S.A.4.22%330 767
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.33%79 716
DANONE-25.63%41 791
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-9.03%35 736
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.05%35 427
