Wilmar International : China Unit to Raise US$2.06 Billion in IPO

By P.R. Venkat



Agribusiness giant Wilmar International Ltd. Thursday said that its China unit will raise US$2.06 billion through an initial public offering in the country.

The company said that each share of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings will be sold for 25.70 yuan (US$3.77).

"Although the proposed listing is planned to take place by mid October, there is no certainty that the proposed listing will proceed as it is still subject to prevailing market conditions," Wilmar said.

The China unit has already secured strategic investors including that from state-owned funds and sovereign-wealth funds.

