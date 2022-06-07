Log in
    F34   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/07 05:10:39 am EDT
4.170 SGD   -0.71%
06:12aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
06/03WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares
PU
05/27WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
Wilmar International : Daily Share Buy-back Notice

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Securities

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - SG1T56930848 - F34

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

07- Jun-2022 17:51:24

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG220607OTHRKBG6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teo La-Mei

Designation

Director and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

21/04/2022

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

630,122,460

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore

Overseas

Exchange

Exchange

Date of Purchase

07/06/2022

Total Number of shares

66,300

purchased

Number of shares

0

cancelled

Number of shares held as

66,300

treasury shares

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 4.15

Total Consideration (including stamp

SGD

duties, clearing changes etc) paid or

275,469.22

payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares

Number

Percentage#

purchased to date^

By way of Market

13,096,200

0.21

Acquisition

By way off Market

Acquisition on equal

0

0

access scheme

Total

13,096,200

0.21

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

6,289,703,406

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

113,697,700

Disclaimer

Wilmar International Limited published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
