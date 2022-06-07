Wilmar International : Daily Share Buy-back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Securities

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - SG1T56930848 - F34

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

07- Jun-2022 17:51:24

Status

New

Announcement Reference

SG220607OTHRKBG6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teo La-Mei

Designation

Director and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

21/04/2022

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

630,122,460

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Overseas Exchange Exchange Date of Purchase 07/06/2022 Total Number of shares 66,300 purchased Number of shares 0 cancelled Number of shares held as 66,300 treasury shares Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 4.15 Total Consideration (including stamp SGD duties, clearing changes etc) paid or 275,469.22 payable for the shares Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares Number Percentage# purchased to date^ By way of Market 13,096,200 0.21 Acquisition By way off Market Acquisition on equal 0 0 access scheme Total 13,096,200 0.21

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

6,289,703,406

Number of treasury shares held after purchase