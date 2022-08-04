Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Wilmar International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F34   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:06 2022-08-04 am EDT
4.130 SGD   +0.49%
Wilmar International First-Half Profit Rose 55%

08/04/2022 | 06:08am EDT
By Clarence Leong


Wilmar International Ltd. on Thursday posted a 55% jump in first-half profit, thanks to higher revenue boosted by rising commodity prices and increased sales volume at some segments.

The Singapore-based agribusiness company's net profit came in at $1.16 billion for the first six months, compared with $750.9 million a year earlier. Revenue expanded 22% to $36.13 billion, supported by stronger sales at its food products, as well as feed and industrial products, businesses, specifically oilseeds and grains, it said.

Wilmar Chairman and Chief Executive Kuok Khoon Hong said he is optimistic the company's performance will be satisfactory for the rest of the year.

"The recent corrections in commodity prices will hopefully restore some of the demand destroyed by high prices and improve margins in the downstream business," he said in a statement.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 0607ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KHOON GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.375 Delayed Quote.-42.31%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.54% 5720.32 Real-time Quote.-10.59%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.49% 4.13 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 71 751 M - -
Net income 2022 1 867 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 18 645 M 18 645 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,97 $
Average target price 4,18 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-0.72%18 645
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.43%334 071
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.78%89 265
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.91%46 761
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.49%46 106
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.01%45 758