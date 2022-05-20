Wilmar International : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)
ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES
Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce the following transfer and use of its treasury shares:
|
1.
|
Date of transfer
|
20 May 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Purpose of transfer
|
Exercise of share options pursuant to
|
|
|
Wilmar Executives Share Option
|
|
|
Scheme 2009
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Number of treasury shares transferred
|
201,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Number of treasury shares held before and after
|
Before
|
113,998,900
|
|
transfer
|
|
|
|
|
After
|
113,797,900
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
|
Before
|
1.813%(1)
|
|
against the total number of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
outstanding before and after transfer
|
After
|
1.809%(2)
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Value of the treasury shares transferred
|
S$532,489.20
|
|
|
|
|
Issued by
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 20 May 2022
Notes:
-
Based on 6,289,402,206 ordinary shares (excluding 113,998,900 treasury shares)
-
Based on 6,289,603,206 ordinary shares (excluding 113,797,900 treasury shares)
Disclaimer
Wilmar International Limited published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.