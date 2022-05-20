Wilmar International : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES

Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce the following transfer and use of its treasury shares:

1. Date of transfer 20 May 2022 2. Purpose of transfer Exercise of share options pursuant to Wilmar Executives Share Option Scheme 2009 3. Number of treasury shares transferred 201,000 4. Number of treasury shares held before and after Before 113,998,900 transfer After 113,797,900 5 Percentage of the number of treasury shares Before 1.813%(1) against the total number of ordinary shares outstanding before and after transfer After 1.809%(2) 6. Value of the treasury shares transferred S$532,489.20

Issued by

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 20 May 2022

Notes: