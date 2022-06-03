Wilmar International : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES

Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce the following transfer and use of its treasury shares:

1. Date of transfer 3 June 2022 Exercise of share options pursuant to 2. Purpose of transfer Wilmar Executives Share Option Scheme 2009 3. Number of treasury shares transferred 73,000 4. Number of treasury shares held before and after Before 113,704,400 transfer After 113,631,400 Percentage of the number of treasury shares Before 1.808%(1) 5. against the total number of ordinary shares outstanding before and after transfer After 1.807%(2) 6. Value of the treasury shares transferred S$193,391.60

Issued by

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3 June 2022

Notes: