Wilmar International : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)
ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES
Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce the following transfer and use of its treasury shares:
1.
Date of transfer
3 June 2022
Exercise of share options pursuant to
2.
Purpose of transfer
Wilmar Executives Share Option
Scheme 2009
3.
Number of treasury shares transferred
73,000
4.
Number of treasury shares held before and after
Before
113,704,400
transfer
After
113,631,400
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
Before
1.808%(1)
5.
against the total number of ordinary shares
outstanding before and after transfer
After
1.807%(2)
6.
Value of the treasury shares transferred
S$193,391.60
Issued by
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3 June 2022
Notes:
-
Based on 6,289,696,706 ordinary shares (excluding 113,704,400 treasury shares)
-
Based on 6,289,769,706 ordinary shares (excluding 113,631,400 treasury shares)
Disclaimer
Wilmar International Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:31:07 UTC.