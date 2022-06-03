Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Wilmar International Limited
  News
  Summary
    F34   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/03 05:04:14 am EDT
4.190 SGD   +0.24%
05:32aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares
PU
05/27WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
05/27WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares
PU
Summary 
Summary

Wilmar International : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares

06/03/2022 | 05:32am EDT
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF TRANSFER AND USE OF TREASURY SHARES

Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce the following transfer and use of its treasury shares:

1.

Date of transfer

3 June 2022

Exercise of share options pursuant to

2.

Purpose of transfer

Wilmar Executives Share Option

Scheme 2009

3.

Number of treasury shares transferred

73,000

4.

Number of treasury shares held before and after

Before

113,704,400

transfer

After

113,631,400

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

Before

1.808%(1)

5.

against the total number of ordinary shares

outstanding before and after transfer

After

1.807%(2)

6.

Value of the treasury shares transferred

S$193,391.60

Issued by

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3 June 2022

Notes:

  1. Based on 6,289,696,706 ordinary shares (excluding 113,704,400 treasury shares)
  2. Based on 6,289,769,706 ordinary shares (excluding 113,631,400 treasury shares)

Disclaimer

Wilmar International Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
