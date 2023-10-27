Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar" or the "Company")
For the period ended 30 September 2023
Executive Summary
Key highlights of Wilmar Group results for the period ended 30 September 2023:
3Q2023
3Q2022
9M2023
9M2022
US$'000
US$'000
Change
US$'000
US$'000
Change
Revenue
17,672,876
18,877,223
-6.4%
50,210,912
55,011,005
-8.7%
Net Profit
313,880
766,175
-59.0%
864,805
1,931,152
-55.2%
Core Net Profit
323,627
796,734
-59.4%
900,854
1,952,175
-53.9%
EBITDA
1,022,561
1,291,519
-20.8%
2,676,878
3,641,366
-26.5%
Sales volume ('000MT)
Food Products
- Consumer Products
2,219
2,169
2.3%
6,150
6,440
-4.5%
- Medium Pack and Bulk
6,096
5,537
10.1%
16,744
15,091
11.0%
8,315
7,706
7.9%
22,894
21,531
6.3%
Feed & Industrial Products
- Tropical Oils
6,771
6,061
11.7%
18,175
16,009
13.5%
- Oilseeds and Grains
6,246
5,628
11.0%
17,457
15,245
14.5%
- Sugar
3,600
3,042
18.3%
8,906
8,251
7.9%
16,617
14,731
12.8%
44,538
39,505
12.7%
Operating cash flows before
882,519
962,178
-8.3%
2,021,067
2,480,029
-18.5%
working capital changes
Cash flows from operating activities
1,296,932
3,466,646
-62.6%
4,487,079
3,196,810
40.4%
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
Net debt
16,922,193
18,746,549
9.7%
Equity attributable to owners of the
19,258,796
19,985,736
-3.6%
Company
Performance for 3Q2023
The Group recorded lower core net profit of US$323.6 million (3Q2022: US$796.7 million) for 3Q2023 mainly due to compressed refining margins from the tropical oils business, in line with industry wide trends, and weaker performance by our fertiliser operations. The weaker results were partially offset by continued strong performance from both our sugar milling and merchandising businesses and improved crushing margins arising from tightness in availability of soybean in China. Consumer products business improved in 3Q2023 due to better margins and higher sales volume. Our joint ventures and associates also contributed favourably for the quarter and together with losses from non- operating items, overall net profit for the Group amounted to US$313.9 million in 3Q2023.
The Group recorded steady volume growth in 3Q2023, on the back of firm sales volume in both Food Products and Feed & Industrial Products segments. Overall sales volume for Food Products segment increased by 7.9% to 8.3 million MT (3Q2022: 7.7 million MT) while sales volume for Feed & Industrial Products segment grew by 12.8% to 16.6 million MT (3Q2022: 14.7 million MT).
Page 1 of 2
For 9M2023, the Group reported core net profit of US$900.9 million (9M2022: US$1.95 billion) and net
profit of US$864.8 million (9M2022: US$1.93 billion). 9M2022 results included a gain on dilution of interest in Adani Wilmar Limited amounting to US$175.6 million.
Cash Flow & Balance Sheet
With lower palm oil and oilseeds and grains prices during the period, the Group had lower net working capital requirements and generated net cash flows from operating activities of US$4.49 billion (9M2022: US$3.20 billion). This resulted in free cash flow for the Group of US$2.56 billion as of 30 September 2023. Net debt continued to decrease during the period as a result of declining palm oil and oilseeds and grains prices, bringing net debt to US$16.92 billion as at 30 September 2023 (FY2022: US$18.75 billion). Correspondingly, net gearing ratio for the Group improved to 0.88x as at 30 September 2023 (FY2022: 0.94x)
At the end of the reporting period, the Group had unutilised banking facilities amounting to US$26.26 billion.
Nevertheless, despite the positive profit for the period, shareholders' funds was lower at US$19.26 billion (FY2022: US$19.99 billion) as a result of a strengthening US Dollar which led to lower translation reserve as of 30 September 2023.
Outlook
Operating conditions in China were better in 3Q2023 and will likely remain positive for the rest of the year. Sugar merchandising, milling and refining will remain good with higher sugar prices while tropical oils refining margins will continue to normalise after exceptional conditions last year. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we believe results for the rest of the year will be satisfactory.
26 October 2023
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wilmar International Limited published this content on 26 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 15:20:29 UTC.