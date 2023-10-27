Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar" or the "Company")

For the period ended 30 September 2023

Executive Summary

Key highlights of Wilmar Group results for the period ended 30 September 2023:

3Q2023

3Q2022

9M2023

9M2022

US$'000

US$'000

Change

US$'000

US$'000

Change

Revenue

17,672,876

18,877,223

-6.4%

50,210,912

55,011,005

-8.7%

Net Profit

313,880

766,175

-59.0%

864,805

1,931,152

-55.2%

Core Net Profit

323,627

796,734

-59.4%

900,854

1,952,175

-53.9%

EBITDA

1,022,561

1,291,519

-20.8%

2,676,878

3,641,366

-26.5%

Sales volume ('000MT)

Food Products

- Consumer Products

2,219

2,169

2.3%

6,150

6,440

-4.5%

- Medium Pack and Bulk

6,096

5,537

10.1%

16,744

15,091

11.0%

8,315

7,706

7.9%

22,894

21,531

6.3%

Feed & Industrial Products

- Tropical Oils

6,771

6,061

11.7%

18,175

16,009

13.5%

- Oilseeds and Grains

6,246

5,628

11.0%

17,457

15,245

14.5%

- Sugar

3,600

3,042

18.3%

8,906

8,251

7.9%

16,617

14,731

12.8%

44,538

39,505

12.7%

Operating cash flows before

882,519

962,178

-8.3%

2,021,067

2,480,029

-18.5%

working capital changes

Cash flows from operating activities

1,296,932

3,466,646

-62.6%

4,487,079

3,196,810

40.4%

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

Net debt

16,922,193

18,746,549

9.7%

Equity attributable to owners of the

19,258,796

19,985,736

-3.6%

Company

Performance for 3Q2023

The Group recorded lower core net profit of US$323.6 million (3Q2022: US$796.7 million) for 3Q2023 mainly due to compressed refining margins from the tropical oils business, in line with industry wide trends, and weaker performance by our fertiliser operations. The weaker results were partially offset by continued strong performance from both our sugar milling and merchandising businesses and improved crushing margins arising from tightness in availability of soybean in China. Consumer products business improved in 3Q2023 due to better margins and higher sales volume. Our joint ventures and associates also contributed favourably for the quarter and together with losses from non- operating items, overall net profit for the Group amounted to US$313.9 million in 3Q2023.

The Group recorded steady volume growth in 3Q2023, on the back of firm sales volume in both Food Products and Feed & Industrial Products segments. Overall sales volume for Food Products segment increased by 7.9% to 8.3 million MT (3Q2022: 7.7 million MT) while sales volume for Feed & Industrial Products segment grew by 12.8% to 16.6 million MT (3Q2022: 14.7 million MT).

Page 1 of 2

For 9M2023, the Group reported core net profit of US$900.9 million (9M2022: US$1.95 billion) and net

profit of US$864.8 million (9M2022: US$1.93 billion). 9M2022 results included a gain on dilution of interest in Adani Wilmar Limited amounting to US$175.6 million.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

With lower palm oil and oilseeds and grains prices during the period, the Group had lower net working capital requirements and generated net cash flows from operating activities of US$4.49 billion (9M2022: US$3.20 billion). This resulted in free cash flow for the Group of US$2.56 billion as of 30 September 2023. Net debt continued to decrease during the period as a result of declining palm oil and oilseeds and grains prices, bringing net debt to US$16.92 billion as at 30 September 2023 (FY2022: US$18.75 billion). Correspondingly, net gearing ratio for the Group improved to 0.88x as at 30 September 2023 (FY2022: 0.94x)

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had unutilised banking facilities amounting to US$26.26 billion.

Nevertheless, despite the positive profit for the period, shareholders' funds was lower at US$19.26 billion (FY2022: US$19.99 billion) as a result of a strengthening US Dollar which led to lower translation reserve as of 30 September 2023.

Outlook

Operating conditions in China were better in 3Q2023 and will likely remain positive for the rest of the year. Sugar merchandising, milling and refining will remain good with higher sugar prices while tropical oils refining margins will continue to normalise after exceptional conditions last year. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we believe results for the rest of the year will be satisfactory.

26 October 2023

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wilmar International Limited published this content on 26 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 15:20:29 UTC.