The Group recorded steady volume growth in 3Q2023, on the back of firm sales volume in both Food Products and Feed & Industrial Products segments. Overall sales volume for Food Products segment increased by 7.9% to 8.3 million MT (3Q2022: 7.7 million MT) while sales volume for Feed & Industrial Products segment grew by 12.8% to 16.6 million MT (3Q2022: 14.7 million MT).

The Group recorded lower core net profit of US$323.6 million (3Q2022: US$796.7 million) for 3Q2023 mainly due to compressed refining margins from the tropical oils business, in line with industry wide trends, and weaker performance by our fertiliser operations. The weaker results were partially offset by continued strong performance from both our sugar milling and merchandising businesses and improved crushing margins arising from tightness in availability of soybean in China. Consumer products business improved in 3Q2023 due to better margins and higher sales volume. Our joint ventures and associates also contributed favourably for the quarter and together with losses from non- operating items, overall net profit for the Group amounted to US$313.9 million in 3Q2023.

For 9M2023, the Group reported core net profit of US$900.9 million (9M2022: US$1.95 billion) and net

profit of US$864.8 million (9M2022: US$1.93 billion). 9M2022 results included a gain on dilution of interest in Adani Wilmar Limited amounting to US$175.6 million.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

With lower palm oil and oilseeds and grains prices during the period, the Group had lower net working capital requirements and generated net cash flows from operating activities of US$4.49 billion (9M2022: US$3.20 billion). This resulted in free cash flow for the Group of US$2.56 billion as of 30 September 2023. Net debt continued to decrease during the period as a result of declining palm oil and oilseeds and grains prices, bringing net debt to US$16.92 billion as at 30 September 2023 (FY2022: US$18.75 billion). Correspondingly, net gearing ratio for the Group improved to 0.88x as at 30 September 2023 (FY2022: 0.94x)

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had unutilised banking facilities amounting to US$26.26 billion.

Nevertheless, despite the positive profit for the period, shareholders' funds was lower at US$19.26 billion (FY2022: US$19.99 billion) as a result of a strengthening US Dollar which led to lower translation reserve as of 30 September 2023.

Outlook

Operating conditions in China were better in 3Q2023 and will likely remain positive for the rest of the year. Sugar merchandising, milling and refining will remain good with higher sugar prices while tropical oils refining margins will continue to normalise after exceptional conditions last year. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we believe results for the rest of the year will be satisfactory.

26 October 2023

Page 2 of 2