WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No.: 199904785Z)

28 March 2024

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to inform you that Wilmar International Limited's ("Wilmar") Annual Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report") and the Letter to Shareholders dated 28 March 2024 in relation to the proposed renewal of the interested person transaction and share purchase mandates (the "Letter to Shareholders") are available on Wilmar's website at the URLhttps://www.wilmar-international.com/annualreport2023/. You will need an internet browser and a PDF reader to view the 2023 Annual Report and the Letter to Shareholders.

In line with Wilmar's commitment to environmental conservation, we will send printed copies of the 2023 Annual Report and/or the Letter to Shareholders to shareholders only upon request. If you wish to obtain printed copies of the 2023 Annual Report and/or the Letter to Shareholders, please complete the Request Form below and return it to us no later than 11 April 2024.

Yours sincerely

For and on behalf of

Wilmar International Limited

Glueallsidesfirmly.Donotstapleorspotseal.

Teo La-Mei

Director and Company Secretary

REQUEST FORM

.laes tops ro elpats ton oD .ylmrif sedis lla eulG

Instructions: Please tick (√) accordingly and fill in your details below. We regret that incomplete or improperly completed request forms will not be processed. Please download, complete and sign this Request Form and send it by email toir@wilmar.com.sgor by post.

Please send me a printed copy of the 2023 Annual Report.

Please send me a printed copy of the Letter to Shareholders dated 28 March 2024

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Address:

Signature(s):

Date:

Note:

By completing, signing and returning the Request Form to Wilmar, you agree and acknowledge that Wilmar and/or its service provider may collect, use and/or disclose your personal data, as contained in your Request Form, or which is otherwise collected from you (or your authorised representative(s)), for the purpose of processing and effecting your request.

Glue all sides firmly. Do not staple or spot seal.

1st fold here

Affix Postage Stamp

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

c/o Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Department

28 Biopolis Road

Wilmar International Singapore 138568

2nd fold here