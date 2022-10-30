Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Wilmar International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F34   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-10-30 pm EDT
3.950 SGD   +9.72%
10/30Wilmar International Shares Gain After Record Third-Quarter Results
DJ
10/28Wilmar International's Net Profit Soars Nearly 35% in Q3
MT
10/28Wilmar International profit rises about 35% in third quarter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wilmar International Shares Gain After Record Third-Quarter Results

10/30/2022 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee


Shares of Wilmar International Ltd. rose on Monday after the company reported strong third quarter earnings, its third consecutive quarter of record performance.

The agribusiness firm's shares rose as much as 9.7% to 3.95 Singapore dollars (US$2.80). It was last up 9.2%.

Wilmar reported a 35% rise in third-quarter net profit to US$766.2 million from US$568.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10% to US$18.88 billion, supported by strong performance across all core segments including feed and industrial products.

"Wilmar managed to navigate several operational headwinds YTD22 including market concerns over palm oil export curbs in Indonesia impacting the business in 1H22, as well as persistent slowdown in China consumption trends," Citi analyst Jame Osman said.

Citi has a buy rating and a S$6.08 target price on the stock.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-22 2307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.16% 93.07 Delayed Quote.21.45%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.53% 5215.24 Real-time Quote.-18.18%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 9.72% 3.95 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
WTI -1.07% 87.429 Delayed Quote.17.57%
All news about WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
10/30Wilmar International Shares Gain After Record Third-Quarter Results
DJ
10/28Wilmar International's Net Profit Soars Nearly 35% in Q3
MT
10/28Wilmar International profit rises about 35% in third quarter
RE
10/27Wilmar International Limited Appoints Tong Shao Ming as Alternate Director
CI
10/20CGS-CIMB Adjusts Wilmar International's Price Target to SG$4.68 From SG$5.69, Keeps at ..
MT
10/07Kagame, Singaporean Business Magnate Discuss Investment Opportunities
AQ
09/26Wilmar International Repurchases Over 1 Million Shares
MT
09/20Wilmar International Repurchases Over 1 Million Shares
MT
09/16Wilmar International Repurchases Shares
MT
09/09Wilmar International Utilizes Treasury Shares Under Executives Share Option Scheme
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69 909 M - -
Net income 2022 1 979 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,42x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 15 911 M 15 911 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 3,79 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-13.04%15 911
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.44%298 385
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.95%84 564
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.38%52 121
THE HERSHEY COMPANY24.03%49 188
GENERAL MILLS, INC.21.06%48 415