WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
Wilmar International : Singapore's Wilmar unit gets approval for China IPO

09/16/2020 | 06:39am EDT
A woman passes the Wilmar headquarters in Singapore

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International on Wednesday said its China business, Yihai Kerry Arawana, has received final registration approval for its initial public offering.

The listing of YKA on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ChiNext Board is expected to take place by mid-October, the company said in a statement.

YKA hopes to fund some 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion) of investment projects it has identified from the proceeds of the listing, a Wilmar spokeswoman said.

A listing of that size would make it the biggest on the start-up board to date, according to capital markets news service IFR.

Wilmar in its statement said that strategic investors, which mainly include state-owned funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, have been identified to subscribe for about 30% of the IPO shares.

Wilmar previously shelved plans for a roughly $3 billion listing of its Chinese unit in Hong Kong in 2009. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and John Geddie, Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 232 M - -
Net income 2020 1 260 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 19 476 M 19 469 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,57 $
Last Close Price 3,06 $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.21%19 469
NESTLÉ S.A.4.64%336 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.46%82 972
DANONE-22.08%44 297
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.50%39 086
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.71%36 056
