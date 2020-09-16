Wilmar International : Singapore's Wilmar unit gets approval for China IPO

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Singapore agribusiness Wilmar
International on Wednesday said its China business,
Yihai Kerry Arawana, has received final registration approval
for its initial public offering.
The listing of YKA on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ChiNext
Board is expected to take place by mid-October, the company said
in a statement.
YKA hopes to fund some 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion) of
investment projects it has identified from the proceeds of the
listing, a Wilmar spokeswoman said.
A listing of that size would make it the biggest on the
start-up board to date, according to capital markets news
service IFR.
Wilmar in its statement said that strategic investors, which
mainly include state-owned funds, sovereign wealth funds and
insurance companies, have been identified to subscribe for about
30% of the IPO shares.
Wilmar previously shelved plans for a roughly $3 billion
listing of its Chinese unit in Hong Kong in 2009.
